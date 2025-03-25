7 Movies You Need to Watch If You Love the Terminator Franchise

One of the best films by the legendary James Cameron, Terminator ended up becoming a franchise with six movies, a TV series, an animated spinoff, not to mention video games, books, comics, and more. The filmmaker previously revealed his desire to expand the saga even more, proving that the fight against Skynet and its robotic killing machines still captivate the minds of storytellers and audiences. With lots of action and Arnold Schwarzenegger in the lead role, this is one of those films that needs to be seen and revisited over time for its power in the history of cinema.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Serving as a great inspiration for other feature films that came later, there’s a wide selection of stories that any Terminator fan would love to know and watch to relive the tension of time travel, the confrontation with killing machines, complex artificial intelligences, and the whole atmosphere of a post-apocalyptic world. Here are seven must-watch movies if you love the Terminator franchise.

Upgrade

Upgrade (2018) could even be seen as a modern version of Terminator, exploring the fusion between man and machine and the dangers of artificial intelligence. Directed by Leigh Whannell, the film follows Grey Trace (Logan Marshall-Green), who becomes paralyzed after a brutal attack. He receives an implant called STEM, which restores his mobility and turns him into a lethal weapon. Like in the Terminator franchise, the technology initially seems to be an ally, but soon becomes an autonomous threat, similar to the rise of Skynet and the danger of machines going out of control.

Despite the similarities, Upgrade is more restrained and personal, focusing on Grey’s psychological deterioration, while Terminator broadens its scope to include time travel and larger global conflicts. The film also offers a deep dive into human autonomy and the unpredictable evolution of technology, exploring how it can spiral into something dangerous. It features intense action, chase scenes, and confrontations, delivering an experience that is both thrilling and thought-provoking.

Upgrade is available to stream on Netflix.

RoboCop

mgm

Famous for also being a sci-fi classic, RoboCop (1987) follows police officer Alex Murphy (Peter Weller), who is brutally murdered and transformed into a cyborg by the OCP corporation, turning him into a weapon for the company. While the Terminators are cold, relentless machines, Weller’s RoboCop struggles to regain his humanity while battling a corrupt system. Like Terminator, the film explores the dangers of uncontrolled technological advancement and the use of AI as a tool for domination.

Though both films deal with the threat of machines, RoboCop focuses more on corporate corruption and the protagonist’s internal struggle with his identity, while Terminator scales the threat to humanity’s survival. The movie also stands out for its deeper character development, particularly Murphy’s fight against his programming. Still, both films deliver intense action and iconic lines, making RoboCop a resonant experience for Terminator fans.

RoboCop is available to stream on Max.

I, Robot

20th century studios

Bringing together investigation and action, I, Robot (2004) explores the fear of machines surpassing their limits. Directed by Alex Proyas, the film is set in a future where robots coexist with humans under strict guidelines inspired by Isaac Asimov’s Laws of Robotics. The plot follows detective Del Spooner (Will Smith) as he investigates a crime that may have been committed by a machine, bringing up the reliability of automated systems and the potential dangers of artificial intelligence.

Both films question how far technology can go in a world where humans have lost control. However, while Terminator shows hostile machines from the outset, I, Robot focuses on the gradual transition from submission to rebellion by technology. The movie leans more into an investigative angle, but shares the same underlying fear of technology turning against humanity. Also, while both films showcase machines that threaten human survival, I, Robot introduces a more gradual revelation of the AI’s true power and intentions.

I, Robot is available to stream on Hulu.

Cyborg

mgm

Exploring similar fears and fascinations with the technological future as The Terminator, Cyborg (1989) offers a comparable experience but with a slightly more focused approach. Directed by Albert Pyun, the story is set in a dystopian future after a devastating pandemic. Mercenary Gibson Rickenbacker (Jean-Claude Van Damme) is tasked with escorting Pearl Prophet (Dayle Haddon), a cyborg with vital information that could cure the plague. Along the way, they must fend off a ruthless band of marauders led by Fender Tremolo (Vincent Klyn), who wants to exploit the cyborg for his own benefit.

Similar to The Terminator, Cyborg delves into the theme of a future ravaged by technology – whether as a direct threat or a potential salvation. However, Cyborg places more emphasis on intense combat and physical challenges, while Terminator is more focused on questions of destiny, and the rise of advanced machines. A significant difference is that Cyborg also explores human connections amidst harsh circumstances. For those who crave pure action, this film delivers, without as much emphasis on the complex technological and philosophical dilemmas seen in Terminator.

Cyborg is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Solo

sony pictures

Solo (1996) captivates with its portrayal of an android hero, fighting against a brutal and oppressive world. Directed by Norberto Barba, the film follows Solo (Mario Van Peebles), a solitary android in a dystopian urban setting, built to be a combat machine. After a mission goes wrong, he ends up on a journey to figure out his purpose while dealing with bounty hunters and fighting against a corrupt system that sees him as nothing more than a tool.

The film’s intense combat scenes and gloomy atmosphere show the character’s isolation, much like The Terminator, where survival depends on resisting an almost unstoppable force. On the other hand, Solo explores a dehumanizing battle, focusing on personal redemption rather than the global conflict against machines. Here, the story is more introspective; however, compared to the Terminator franchise, it shares a similar sense of urgency and tension, with high-stakes action scenes set against a harsh and distorted future.

Solo is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

The Matrix

warner bros.

The Matrix (1999) is one of the most iconic franchises of all time and connects with The Terminator in several key ways. Directed by Lana and Lilly Wachowski, it presents a dystopian world where humanity is trapped in a digital simulation controlled by powerful AIs, with machines using human bodies as an energy source. Neo (Keanu Reeves) discovers the truth and joins a group of rebels fighting to free humanity from this technological oppression.

While The Matrix takes a more philosophical approach, it still shares The Terminator‘s core theme of man versus machine. Both explore the dangers of technological control, but The Matrix delves deeper into existential questions about reality and free will. For fans of The Terminator, it basically offers a more reflective story with groundbreaking visual effects and a unique perspective on the struggle against AI domination. For anyone looking for something more intellectually intense, this one’s a great pick.

The Matrix is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Edge of Tomorrow

warner bros.

A bit of a departure from the premise of an action slasher, where a machine is sent to kill the enemy, Edge of Tomorrow (2014) tries to focus more on the whole action and time travel together. Directed by Doug Liman, the story takes place in a near-future Earth invaded by aliens. The protagonist, Major William Cage (Tom Cruise), is trapped in a time loop, reliving the same day of battle repeatedly and gaining experience with each cycle.

Much like the franchise, Edge of Tomorrow explores the idea that knowledge gained through repeated experiences can be key to salvation, pointing out the tension between fate and humanity’s ability to adapt. The thrilling combat sequences and impressive visual effects, along with themes of adaptation and survival, make this a highly appealing choice for Terminator fans who are looking for something a bit different.

Edge of Tomorrow is available to stream on Apple TV+.