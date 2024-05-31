Will Smith Talks Nostalgia and I, Robot Sequel

Bad Boys: Ride or Die star Will Smith addressed coming back for an I, Robot sequel. On the red carpet for the newest Bad Boys, the actor talked about nostalgia and its role in all these sequels getting made. Martin Lawrence also had some fun with the franchise's theme song as well. For Smith, who is already locking down an I Am Legend sequel with Michael B. Jordan, the pull towards old roles like the one he played in I, Robot is palpable coming from the fans. He knows that people love seeing their favorites on-screen again and Del Spooner isn't an exception. (Smith also had on the hat to match during our interview on the red carpet.) Check out his answer to the question up above and read it right here.

"You know, here's the deal, at this time in the world, nostalgia is so delicious," Smith began. "There are so many things going on in the world, a dose of nostalgia is going down sweet. I will humbly take my job, as an entertainer in this world, to give the people what they want."

Smith Already Eyeing I Am Legend 2

As we mentioned previously, I Am Legend 2 is looking more realistic by the month. Late last year, Smith addressed the reports that Creed's Michael B. Jordan would be visiting the post-apocalyptic franchise during the Red Sea Film Festival. He didn't deny any of those rumors and managed to clarify how Jordan could be joining the project despite his character's apparent demise at the end of the original film. It turns out the fans who love the DVD alternate ending are going to have their day in the sun with I Am Legend 2. Now, all we need is confirmation that the script is all the way worked out and we'll be off to the races. Until then, fans are remaining hopeful that the story will hash itself out.

"I am having a call tomorrow with Michael B. Jordan about [I Am Legend]," Smith told that packed room. "You have to be a real I Am Legend buff to know this, but in the first, theatrical version, my character dies, but on the DVD there was an alternate version of the ending where my character lived. We are going with the mythology of the DVD version. I can't tell you anything more, but Michael B. Jordan is in."

Bad Boys: Ride or Die hits theaters June 5, 2024

