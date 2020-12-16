Terminator Star Would Love to Return as John Connor but Hasn't Heard Anything

✖

The nature of the Terminator franchise has resulted in a number of sequels moving forward and backwards in time, allowing unexpected characters to return to reprise iconic roles, but actor Nick Stahl, who played John Connor in 2003's Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, claims that he hasn't heard of any plans to bring his version of the character back for follow-up films. Following Stahl, actors like Christian Bale and Jason Clarke have gone on to take over the role, while the most recent film, Terminator: Dark Fate, saw the character being killed in the opening moments, appearing as Edward Furlong from Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

"No. Short answer. I haven't heard anything about a new Terminator movie," Stahl shared with ComicBook.com when asked about a possible return. "I don't know, man. I did the one film and I was there, so, yeah. Wish I had a more exciting answer for you, but that's it."

Despite not having heard updates over the years, it's still an opportunity he would happily embrace.

"I would jump at the opportunity," the actor admitted. "I love those movies, I grew up watching Terminator movies and was just thrilled to be a part of that role in that franchise. So, yeah, that would be something I would love to do."

While Stahl might be interested in reprising his role, other members of the cast and crew have been doubtful that we'd get a new installment, as the financial performance of Dark Fate was much lower than expectations, especially given that the film earned some of the best reactions to the series in years. However, it's hard to keep the iconic franchise down, so we surely can't rule out getting a new film eventually, even with a longer delay than fans hope for.

In the meantime, fans can see Stahl in the new thriller Hunter Hunter.

Hunter Hunter follows a family living in the remote wilderness earning a living as fur trappers. Joseph Mersault (Devon Sawa), his wife Anne (Camille Sullivan), and their daughter Renée (Summer H. Howell) struggle to make ends meet and think their traps are being hunted by the return of a rogue wolf. Determined to catch the predator in the act, Joseph leaves his family behind to track the wolf. Anne and Renée grow increasingly anxious during Joseph’s prolonged absence and struggle to survive without him. When they hear a strange noise outside their cabin, Anne hopes it is Joseph but instead finds a man named Lou (Stahl), who has been severely injured and left for dead. The longer Lou stays and Joseph is away, the more paranoid Anne becomes, and the idea of a mysterious predator in the woods slowly becomes a threat much closer to home.

Hunter Hunter lands in select theaters, on Digital HD, and On Demand on December 18th. Stay tuned for details on the Terminator franchise.

