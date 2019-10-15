The Addams Family 2 Is Already in the Works

They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky, they’re all together ooky, and they’re getting a sequel! If you couldn’t tell, we’re talking about The Addams Family here, the beloved family from Charles Addams’ classic comic strip. The franchise has been through several TV and film adaptations in the past, the latest being an animated film from MGM that was released in theaters this past weekend. The comedy went on to exceed expectations and earn $35 million at the box office in its first three days, which was more than enough for the studio to decide that a sequel should be ordered.

Deadline reported on Tuesday morning that, following the solid box office showing over the weekend, The Addams Family was getting a sequel. MGM and United Artists are already planning the follow-up movie and have set a release date for October 22, 2021, putting the new film even closer to Halloween.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Addams Family is one of the rare films to appeal to children and families while also catering to those looking for some spooky fun around Halloween. The film is currently projecting to hold fairly steady at the box office this weekend, earning another $15 million in its second outing, even in the face of Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

From directors Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon (Sausage Party), The Addams Family boasts an all-star voice cast that includes Oscar Isaac (Gomez), Charlize Theron (Morticia), Chloe Grace Moretz (Wednesday), Finn Wolfhard (Pugsly), Nick Kroll (Uncle Fester), Bette Midler (Grandma), Allison Janney (Margaux Needler), Martin Short (Grandpa Frump), Catherine H’Hara (Grandma Frump), Tituss Burgess (Glenn), Elsie Fisher (Parker), and Snoop Dogg (Coustin It).

“Greg and I have always been a fan of the Addams Family in past versions, so when we set out to make this movie, we were excited to do something new,” Vernon said in a statement during the film’s production. “With that in mind, I drew from the brilliantly original Charles Addams New Yorker cartoons for the look of the film and decided to tell the story of how Gomez and Morticia meet, find their house and start their family. This unique approach is what drew me in to direct the film. The reimagining also extends to the stellar cast we’ve put together who will each bring their own spin to our film that will appeal to longtime fans of the Addams and introduce them to a new generation.”

What did you think of The Addams Family? Are you looking forward to the sequel? Let us know in the comments! You can also check out our full review of The Addams Family here.