The Batman Fan Creates Epic Seven Mashup Trailer

✖

With the debut of the teaser trailer for The Batman, comparisons between Matt Reeves' upcoming comic adaptation and David Fincher's classic film Se7en immediately began to pop up. The gritty nature of the DC Comics film and the fact that its reinvention of The Riddler seems to be in the same vein as the serial killer John Doe made them easy, but one fan took it to its next logical step. In the below video you'll find not only the trailer for The Batman, but a freshly cut trailer for Se7en with its footage arranged in such a way that it mirrors the new film from DC. Check them out side by side in the player below!

Paul Dano plays The Riddler in the new film, whose creepy new look and demeanor feels very much in the vein of Se7en. Reeves spoke about Dano's interpretation of the character specficially while speaking at the panel, adding: "You know we have a Paul Dano plays a version of the Riddler that no one has ever seen before and it's really exciting. He's such an incredibly creative actor and so what he is doing I think is going to blow people's minds."

Despite the clear influence of Se7en, Reeves didn't call it out as one of the influences on the movie. Speaking at DC FanDome, Reeves specifically mentioned the film is taking its cues from gritty noir movies like Chinatown, The French Connection, and Taxi Driver.

"One of the things that I think is interesting is learning how to be Batman, you know, the whole idea, this is all an experiment in the movie," Reeves shared with fans.

"The idea is that we're in Year Two. It's the Gotham experiment, it's a criminal... experiment he's trying to figure out what he can do that can finally change this place. In our story, he's in that mode that's where you meet him and you see that he is charting what he's doing and it seems that he's not having any of the effect that he wants to have yet and that is when the murders start to happen and then the murders begin to describe sort of the history of Gotham in a way that only reinforces what he knows about constant. It opens up a whole new world of corruption that went much farther."

As of now, The Batman is still on track to hit theaters on October 1, 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.