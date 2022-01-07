The Bat (Robert Pattinson) and the Cat (Zoe Kravitz) are on the prowl for a serial killer in a new look at The Batman. In director Matt Reeves’ reboot, set in the second year of a young Bruce Wayne’s career as a costumed crime-fighter, a trail of cryptic clues brings the vengeful Batman out of the shadows and into the underworld of the corrupt and crime-infested Gotham City. Gaining an unlikely ally in the cat burglar Selina Kyle, Batman will confront the gangster Oswald “Penguin” Cobblepot (Colin Farrell) and investigate an enigmatic enemy known as the Riddler (Paul Dano).

Take a peek at the rooftop meeting between Batman and Selina Kyle in the new image below (via USA Today‘s 2022 movie preview).

Via Warner Bros. Pictures, USA Today

Not yet the clawed and costumed criminal known as Catwoman, Kravitz calls The Batman an origin story for the future feline fatale.

“I obviously understand the gravity of a character like this and what she means to so many people,” the DC newcomer said during virtual DC FanDome 2021. “But what felt really important was to really focus on the story that we’re telling in this moment, you know, and try and create a real human being. I don’t want her to be an idea. You know, I want her to be a real human being in a real situation, in a real city, trying to survive and reacting to her own pain, and her history. So I really, really focused on this particular story in this particular moment in this woman’s life.”

Following in the paw prints of cinematic Catwomen Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry, and Anne Hathaway, Kravitz wanted to “find a way to ground her, so that she felt like she had an emotional journey that made sense for who she was that ended up being Selina Kyle, but was one that we hadn’t seen before.”

“And yet, in some ways, it does connect to the comics,” she said. “I mean, that’s the thing which would be fun to share with an audience is that there are very there are a lot of iconic Selina Kyle aspects to the story, but I don’t think any version of any of the Batman stories that have done any Selina stuff have done it in this way.”

Starring Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell, The Batman opens exclusively in theaters on March 4.