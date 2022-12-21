The Batman Fans Furious Over Original Score Oscars Snub
Wednesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released the shortlists for 10 categories at the upcoming Academy Awards. While Matt Reeves' The Batman made the shortlists in three categories—Makeup and Hairstyling, Sound, and Visual Effects—it was left off one category most thought the film was a serious contender in. Unfortunately for composer Michael Giacchino, The Batman didn't make the shortlist for Best Music (Original Score).
Instead, 15 other scores have been listed on shortlist ahead of a formal nomination announcement. Those films include: All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Devotion, Don't Worry Darling, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Glass Onion, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Nope, She Said, The Woman King, and Women Talking.
Suffice to say, fans of the picture aren't thrilled with snub. Keep scrolling to see what they're saying.
cya later Harry
The Batman's score didn't get on the Oscars shortlist so I blocked Harry Styles pic.twitter.com/qr4dXPukvM— Brandon 🎄 (@MauIdaIorian) December 21, 2022
They Will Be Dealt With
the academy really snubbed the batman for best score for the Oscars...— ❄🎅CJPRICE❄🎄 (@mrcjprice193) December 21, 2022
trust. they will be dealt with... pic.twitter.com/TikvdsmxB4
Stop Joking
everything everywhere all at once being snubbed for the best visual effects, the batman being snubbed for the best score and nope being snubbed for the best sound….can the oscars be serious for once? pic.twitter.com/OWhmW1VRUx— ً (@wrathsemilia) December 21, 2022
What Have You Done?
Me reading the @m_giacchino score for The Batman didn’t make it onto the Best Original Score shortlist for the Oscars. pic.twitter.com/K3OlkV1HSo— Epic Film Guys ® (@EpicFilmGuys) December 21, 2022
Immediate Investigation
we need to launch an investigation on how the batman score didn’t make the oscars shortlist pic.twitter.com/neSHnaok5l— mila 🐈⬛ (@DINDJ4RIN) December 21, 2022
Criminal
THE BATMAN not even making the Oscar shortlist for Best Original Score is criminal pic.twitter.com/UvvzskWjNu— Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) December 21, 2022
So Bummed
I'm so bummed that Michael Giacchino's incredible The Batman score didn't make the Oscar Original Score shortlist— Will Mavity (@mavericksmovies) December 21, 2022
The Batman is now streaming on HBO Max.