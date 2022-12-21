The Batman Fans Furious Over Original Score Oscars Snub

Wednesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released the shortlists for 10 categories at the upcoming Academy Awards. While Matt Reeves' The Batman made the shortlists in three categories—Makeup and Hairstyling, Sound, and Visual Effects—it was left off one category most thought the film was a serious contender in. Unfortunately for composer Michael Giacchino, The Batman didn't make the shortlist for Best Music (Original Score).

Instead, 15 other scores have been listed on shortlist ahead of a formal nomination announcement. Those films include: All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Devotion, Don't Worry Darling, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Glass Onion, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Nope, She Said, The Woman King, and Women Talking.

Suffice to say, fans of the picture aren't thrilled with snub. Keep scrolling to see what they're saying.