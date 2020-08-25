The Batman Trailer Has Daredevil Fans Seeing Double

From the moment Matt Reeves released the first look at Robert Pattinson's Batsuit earlier this year, the entire vibe of the production instantly drew comparisons to Netflix's take on Daredevil. Now the movie's first trailer has been revealed, the comparisons between the Caped Crusader and Marvel's Man Without Fear continue online.

Continuing to compare the cowls of Batman and Daredevil is one part of the deal, but most fans have also pointed out Bruce Wayne's (Pattinson) rough-and-tumble fighting style isn't unlike the dark and grimy, in-your-face action fans became accustomed to by watch Daredevil's Netflix outing.

Keep scrolling to see what Daredevil fans are saying about the new The Batman trailer.