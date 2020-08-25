The Batman Trailer Has Daredevil Fans Seeing Double
From the moment Matt Reeves released the first look at Robert Pattinson's Batsuit earlier this year, the entire vibe of the production instantly drew comparisons to Netflix's take on Daredevil. Now the movie's first trailer has been revealed, the comparisons between the Caped Crusader and Marvel's Man Without Fear continue online.
Continuing to compare the cowls of Batman and Daredevil is one part of the deal, but most fans have also pointed out Bruce Wayne's (Pattinson) rough-and-tumble fighting style isn't unlike the dark and grimy, in-your-face action fans became accustomed to by watch Daredevil's Netflix outing.
Keep scrolling to see what Daredevil fans are saying about the new The Batman trailer.
Feige's Key Weapon
Daredevil is the only weapon Feige has against The Batman.— Eric (@AGENTZETABEAM) August 23, 2020
In My Feelings
As I keep rewatching The Batman trailer, it makes me miss the Netflix Daredevil show.— Cap☆ (@CaptainGalxy) August 25, 2020
Time for a Rewatch
Great, now the Batman makes me want to re watch the Daredevil show again. And hey, I’m not complaining— Haydn (@Haydn_E99) August 23, 2020
Total S1 Vibes
The Batman 2021 , really gave us daredevil season 1 vibes— ben. (@nightcrawoler) August 23, 2020
Perfect Vibes
I am getting some serious Netflix's Daredevil vibes from The Batman trailer. And it's perfect. This is how I always envisioned a live action Batman. I don't know if the movie will live upto it or not, but the trailer looks like it might be one of my favourite solo superhero flick— Bandicoot (@crack_bandicoot) August 22, 2020
Cannot Cope
THE "BATMAN: DETECTIVE" IMPLICATIONS THAT TRAILER HAS,,,, THE NETFLIX'S DAREDEVIL LEVEL FIGHT SEQUENCES IT HAS, THE TOP NOTCH ACTING AND SETTING IT HAS.... I CANNOT COPE WITH THIS.— clément. (@driversfilm) August 23, 2020
Top-Shelf Fighting
The fight sequences in the Batman could potentially be on the same level as Daredevil pic.twitter.com/vCULBYZ8NX— The Guy Who Loves Spider-Man #BlackLivesMatter (@ChibuikemMolok1) August 23, 2020
I Love It
The Batman gives me Daredevil vibes, Batman Begins vibes, and Batman: The Telltale Series vibes all at the same time and I love it— (tanner) (@tee_em_are) August 23, 2020
Same Vibes
Yo, if the Batman revives Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, then I will be sitting happy. https://t.co/lCsHTKWyq9— Films Comics Games (@filmcomicsgames) August 23, 2020
Emotional Support Hero
So much of The Batman trailer reminded me of Daredevil. I’m ready to return to my original emotional support hero. pic.twitter.com/oFKQ6nBN2m— Ash Robles (@mzashleypie) August 23, 2020
*****
The Batman is due out October 1, 2021 while all three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix.prev
