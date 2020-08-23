Robert Pattinson's "Emo" Batman Has Taken Over the Internet
The Batman has taken over the Internet tonight, and it is all thanks to its first trailer. The long-awaited clip debuted at DC FanDome not that long ago, and it was there fans saw Robert Pattinson step into the role of Batman. The moment left fans around the world impressed, and one corner of social media is hyped to see Pattinson serving a deliciously emo Batman. And no, we're not kidding.
After all, we're kind of digging it too!
Over on the Internet, fans began buzzing about The Batman and Pattinson's performance after first-look photos were shown. Fans got a look at how the British actor will play the Gotham socialite, and it seems introspective in the best way. However, one still shows Bruce on what appears to be a reconnaissance mission, and his blackened eyes are feeding the souls of every bygone emo kid.
You can see the reactions in the slides below, but be warned! There is a lot of thirst for Emo Batman. Following performances by Ben Affleck and Christian Bale, some fans have asked for a leaner take on the hero. While Pattinson is still in fighting shape, his aesthetic is way more emo than any character before him. And as social media shows, fans are here for the The Batman's look.
What do you think about The Batman's first trailer? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!
