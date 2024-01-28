The Beekeeper Overtakes Mean Girls To Win Weekend Box Office

The Beekeeper is set to win the box office weekend, despite Saturday's reports suggesting Paramount's Mean Girls musical movie would win for a third straight weekend. Either way, it's a slow weekend, with no new wide releases to shake things up. Instead, The Beekeeper will take in $7.4 million this weekend, bringing its box office total to $42.2 million. Mean Girls will end up in the number two spot with $7.3 million, bringing its domestic box office cume to $60.8 million. The Beekeeper is the latest film from Suicide Squad director David Ayer. The film, which stars Jason Statham, has done decently with critics. Its Rotten Tomatoes Critical Consensus reads, "Cheerfully undemanding and enjoyably retrograde, The Beekeeper proves that when it comes to dispensing action-thriller justice, Statham hasn't lost his sting." The new Mean Girls movie adapts the Broadway musical adaptation of the original 2004 Mean Girls movie. The new Mean Girls has been well-received by critics. The Rotten Tomatoes Critical Consensus reads, "Preserving the essence of the original while adding a few new wrinkles -- not to mention musical numbers -- Mean Girls is a sweet (if slight) update with an outstanding cast." Mean Girls and The Beekeeper are playing in theaters now. The list of the top 10 films at the box office this weekend follows.

1. The Beekeeper (Photo: Amazon MGM) Week Three

Weekend: $7.4 million

$7.4 million Total: $42.2 million

One man's brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after it's revealed he's a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as Beekeepers. David Ayer directed The Beekeeper from a screenplay written by Kurt Wimmer. It stars Jason Statham, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Josh Hutcherson, Bobby Naderi, Minnie Driver, Phylicia Rashad, and Jeremy Irons. prevnext

2. Mean Girls (Photo: Paramount Pictures) Week Three

Weekend: $7.3 million

$7.3 million Total: $60.8 million

New student Cady Heron gets welcomed into the top of the social food chain by an elite group of popular girls called the Plastics, ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George. However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina's ex-boyfriend, she soon finds herself caught in their crosshairs. Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. directed Mean Girls from a screenplay by Tina Fey. The film is based on the Mean Girls Broadway musical, itself based on the original Mark Waters comedy film of the same name from 2004, which was based on Rosalind Wiseman's 2002 book Queen Bees and Wannabes. The film stars Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auliʻi Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Jenna Fischer. and Busy Philipps, Tina Fey, and Tim Meadows. prevnext

3. Wonka (Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures) Week Seven

Weekend: $5.9 million

$5.9 million Total: $195.1 million

Armed with nothing but a hatful of dreams, young chocolatier Willy Wonka manages to change the world, one delectable bite at a time. Paul King directed Wonka from a screenplay he co-wrote with Simon Farnaby, based on characters created by Roald Dahl. The film stars Timothée Chalamet, Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Mathew Baynton, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, Natasha Rothwell, Tom Davis, Olivia Colman and Hugh Grant. prevnext

4. Migration (Photo: Universal) Week Six

Weekend: $5.15 million

$5.15 million Total: $101.2 million A family of ducks decides to leave the safety of a New England pond for an adventurous trip to Jamaica. However, their well-laid plans quickly go awry when they get lost and wind up in New York City. The experience soon inspires them to expand their horizons, open themselves up to new friends, and accomplish more than they ever thought possible. Benjamin Renner directed Migration, with co-director Homsy, from a screenplay written by Mike White. The film's voice cast includes Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks, Keegan-Michael Key, Awkwafina, and Danny DeVito. prevnext

5. Anyone But You (Photo: Sony Pictures) Week Six

Weekend: $4.8 million

$4.8 million Total: $71.1 million Despite an amazing first date, Bea and Ben's initial attraction quickly turns sour. However, when they unexpectedly find themselves at a destination wedding in Australia, they pretend to be the perfect couple to keep up appearances. Will Gluck directed Anyone but You from a screenplay he co-wrote with Ilana Wolpert, adapting and modernizing the William Shakespeare play Much Ado About Nothing. Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell star in the film. prevnext

6. Fighter (Photo: Viacom18 Studios) Opening Weekend

Total: $4.3 million Shamsher Pathania fulfills his lifelong dream and becomes a member of the Indian air force. As he faces rigorous challenges, Patty must rise above his own limitations to become a true hero. Siddharth Anand directed FIgher, based on a story he wrote with Ramon Chibb. It stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, prevnext

7. Poor Things Week Seven

Weekend: $3.04 million

$3.04 million Total: $24.7 million Brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist, a young woman runs off with a lawyer on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, she grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation. Yorgos Lanthimos directed Poor Things from a screenplay by Tony McNamara, based on the 1992 novel Poor Things: Episodes from the Early Life of Archibald McCandless M.D., Scottish Public Health Officer by Alasdair Gray. It stars Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbott, and Jerrod Carmichael. prevnext

8. American Fiction (Photo: MGM) Week Seven

Weekend: $2.89 million

$2.89 million Total: $11.8 million Monk is a frustrated novelist who's fed up with the establishment that profits from Black entertainment that relies on tired and offensive tropes. To prove his point, he uses a pen name to write an outlandish Black book of his own, a book that propels him to the heart of hypocrisy and the madness he claims to disdain. Cord Jefferson directed American Fiction, which is an adaptation of the 2001 novel Erasure by Percival Everett. The film stars Jeffrey Wright, Tracee Ellis Ross, Issa Rae, Sterling K. Brown, John Ortiz, Erika Alexander, Leslie Uggams, Adam Brody, and Keith David. prevnext