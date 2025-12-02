The Biggest Movie of 2023 Is Now Streaming Free (And We’re Still Waiting on a Sequel)

2023 was a big year in film. As the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes ground productions to a halt across the board, the hits kept rolling in theatres with back-to-back blockbuster movies and major award winners, and now one of the biggest movies of 2023 is streaming free on Tubi. The free streaming service just added dozens of great movies to its content catalog for December, including the highest-grossing movie of 2023 that smashed all sorts of records.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One half of the Barbenheimer phenomenon is now streaming on Tubi after Greta Gerwig’s live-action Barbie started streaming on December 1st. The film, starring Margot Robbie as the iconic Mattel doll who leaves the seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land for the real world, became one of the few films of its release year to join the billion-dollar club, with its massive $1.4 billion gross total making it the highest-grossing film of 2023, the 14th highest-grossing film of all time at the time of its release, and the highest-grossing film for a female director. The movie, named one of the top ten films of 2023 by the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute, also earned numerous nominations, including eight Oscar nominations.

Barbie Was a Smash Hit, but Where Is the Sequel?

Play video

Barbie was a soaring success in just about every way that it could be. Box office records and accolades aside, the movie was a critical darling that earned a “Certified Fresh” Rotten Tomatoes critics score of 88% and is really as good as the reviews say. Barbie was a visually stunning cinematic masterpiece that perfectly brought an iconic childhood toy into a heartwarming story about the experience of being a woman.

Given just how big of a pop cultural phenomenon and box office success Barbie was, it’s shocking that a sequel hasn’t yet been released. Since Barbie neatly wrapped up its storylines, a follow-up isn’t technically necessary, but there are plenty of different routes Barbie 2 could go, such as focusing on the lives of other dolls like Allan, Midge, or Weird Barbie, furthering Ken’s development, or even shifting focus to Barbie’s creator, Ruth Handler. The options are seemingly endless, and a sequel is almost guaranteed to be a big draw for audiences given the success of the first movie and just how great it is.

Unfortunately, a sequel isn’t currently in the works despite initial reports that a second movie was in the “early stages” of development. That doesn’t mean Barbie isn’t heading back to the big screen, though. Over the summer, Mattel Studios finalized a deal with Illumination to develop the first animated Barbie film created for theaters. The upcoming film, which will not be a sequel to Gerwig’s Barbie, doesn’t yet have a release date or plot details.

What’s New on Tubi?

Barbie is far from the only new movie streaming on Tubi. December 1st brought a great lineup of new streaming titles to the platform, with everything from Christopher Nolan’s entire Dark Knight trilogy to the beloved Forrest Gump available. Other new-to-Tubi movies include Grease, The Menu, and The Silence of the Lambs.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!