The Conjuring: Last Rites Trailer Brings the Warrens Back For One Final Case

The much-anticipated first trailer for The Conjuring: Last Rites has finally emerged, officially heralding the beginning of the end for paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. The fourth installment in the core Conjuring saga is set to be the definitive concluding chapter for Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, who return to their celebrated roles as the real-life demonologists. The trailer sets the stage for their most personal and potentially most terrifying investigation to date, marking a significant turning point for the hugely successful horror universe. Helming this pivotal entry is Michael Chaves, familiar to franchise fans for his work on The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and The Nun II.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Play video

With The Conjuring: Last Rites, the franchise is preparing to delve into the unsettling real-life case of the Smurl family haunting, a paranormal disturbance that gripped headlines in the 1980s. The story picks up in 1986, finding Ed and Lorraine five years after the strenuous events of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. Although they have largely stepped back from active field investigations due to Ed’s health concerns, the Warrens are compelled to confront the darkness one last time due to the escalating terror experienced by the Smurl family in West Pittston, Pennsylvania, who endured years of reported phenomena from ominous presences to violent physical attacks. This final case will explore the intense supernatural conflict and the profound personal impact such a life has had on the Warrens, with Mia Tomlinson cast as an adult Judy Warren, who plays a more central role in this concluding story.

Vera Farmiga has previously hinted that Last Rites transcends a typical haunting, describing it as a “reckoning” that could see the Warrens confronted by specters from their past in a profoundly personal manner. Not coincidentally, The Conjuring: Last Rites also features flashbacks revolving around younger versions of Ed and Lorraine, played by Orion Smith and Madison Lawlor. Producer James Wan has also stressed the importance of respectfully concluding their story, providing a sense of closure to the journey that began with the original 2013 film.

The Conjuring Universe Will Move Forward Without the Warrens

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

While The Conjuring: Last Rites poignantly signals the conclusion of Ed and Lorraine Warren’s direct involvement as the franchise’s central figures, it decidedly does not spell the end for The Conjuring Universe itself. New Line Cinema executives are framing this film as the capstone of “Phase One,” actively developing plans for a “Phase Two” that will expand the chilling mythos. This forward-looking strategy demonstrates the studio’s intent to build upon the more than $2.3 billion global box office success, ushering in new narratives and spectral antagonists to continue the legacy of this horror powerhouse.

Central to this next era is the eagerly awaited Max streaming series set within The Conjuring Universe. Though specific plotlines are still shrouded in mystery, it’s confirmed that the architects of the universe, James Wan and Peter Safran, are on board as executive producers. Beyond the episodic storytelling planned for Max, the cinematic arm of The Conjuring Universe is also poised for continued expansion through further installments and new spinoffs. While some previously teased projects like The Crooked Man are no longer moving forward, the proven success of offshoots like the Annabelle trilogy and The Nun films demonstrates the universe’s ability to launch compelling standalone horror icons.

The Conjuring: Last Rites is scheduled for theatrical release on September 5, 2025.

What are your expectations for the Warrens’ final case in The Conjuring: Last Rites, and which corners of the universe do you want to see explored next? Let us know in the comments!