‘The Crow’ Reboot Character Details Revealed

As pre-production and casting get underway for Corin Hardy’s more comics-accurate adaptation fo James O’Barr’s The Crow, a page of casting breakdowns have appeared online, and provide an insight into the nature of the film.

Jason Momoa will headline the film, which is to be written by Hardy and Jon Spaihts. While tonally it is expected to hew more closely to O’Barr’s comics, the story and some characters will be updated to reflect more modern sensibilities.

Top Dollar, for instance, will be gender-swapped — although while Michael Wincotts character was a crime boss, the new Top Dollar will be significantly more white collar, described as someone who “us[es] her charm to draw in susceptible girls.”

You can check them out below, via Dread Central.

[T-BIRD]

30, strong and wiry with the cold eyes of a wolf and an endless hunger where his heart should be. Lacking in conscience, covered in prison ink. Has taken over the old Hotel Reno on the outskirts of town where he rolls with Top Dollar and his notorious gang. Tonight he becomes a made man, but deep down he knows he wants it all…

[TOP DOLLAR]

20s – 30s, a lean, reptilian woman who came of age amidst lust and cruelty and has survived by embracing both. She possesses an almost psychic instict for seeking out a lie, her withering gaze something of a Medusa… T-Bird’s girl and co-manager of Hotel Reno, where she has been using her charm to draw in susceptible girls…

[SHELLY]

28 – 35, Eric’s one true love. A dancer with effortless talent.. Her undeniable beauty is matched only by her passion to teach dance to the inner city girls at her home studio. Shelly hopes to create peace in the community through teaching children, until she is brutally murdered by T-Bird and Top Dollar’s gang, setting off a violent chainof events as Eric seeks to avenge her death..

[DETECTIVE ALBRECHT]

40s – 50s, female. A world-weary soul in a rumpled suit. Haunted by the unsolved murders of Eric and Shelly. Dealing with marital issues and fighting against an ever-increasing wave of crime and corruption in the city. The heart of a warrior, Albrecht is determined to prevail against all odds…

[RATSO]

20s, bad face, bad skin, bad teeth. A loser of life’s lottery and he knows it. Wannabe T-Bird. Nurses a hatred of all things beautiful and proud, TinTin is a special treasure to him, a big man he can look down on. Rolls with T-Bird’s gang and runs his numbers, but dreams of being #1…

[FUN BOY]

20s – 30s, his bloodstream a seething cocktail of illegal pharmacology. His eyes fixed in the stare of a man seeing visions. Fun Boy runs T-Bird’s drug kitchens at the Hotel Reno. He wears a long leather trench coat sporting a happy-skull-face…

[TIN TIN]

30s, a hulking monster of a man, with unstoppable fists. T-Bird’s indefeatable champion in the ring. Mean and tough. Accustomed to being shunned, grateful for the society of savages who have taken him in (T-Bird, Top Dollar, Ratso, Fun Boy, Gideon)…

The Crow is expected to begin production in July with an eye toward a 2019 release.