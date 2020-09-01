The Flash: Scrapped Concept Art for Thomas Wayne Batman Revealed

✖

Concept artist Jerad S. Marantz has taken to social media to once again reveal concept art from a major property that he worked on, only this time his designs won't see the light of day on film. Marantz has now posted work from his time on The Flash, revealing a fresh look at what Thomas Wayne's Batman might have looked like in the film. "Here’s a Batman design I did for a canceled project," Marantz wrote. "It’s always an incredible challenge to do a bat suit and make it work for a new story. Batman is my absolute favorite comic book character and I’ll never get tired of working on him."

So many versions of The Flash movie have been in development at Warner Bros. that for a time there were rumors Jeffrey Dean Morgan would reprise his role as Bruce's father, albeit from an alternate universe this time. The actor previously expressed an interest in returning to the part for the film, telling Total Film back in 2018:

"What I know about the Flashpoint Batman is, for me, I think he is not only the darkest of the Batmen, but the coolest, and I love his whole storyline and who he is and the tortured soul of it all...Look, DC is DC and they'll figure out what they're going to do next, but I'm highly aware of the character, I will say that. I'm highly aware of the character, and it would probably be a thrill of a lifetime to put on the Batsuit." As you can see below, he would have had one really cool Batsuit to wear.

With Thomas Wayne no longer in the script, the film has turned its attention toward a different Dark Knight, or rather, Dark Knights. The movie, which now has IT filmmaker Andy Muschietti set to work behind the camera, will bring back not only Ben Affleck's version of Batman but also Michael Keaton's, reprising his part for the first time since 1992's Batman Returns.

“This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we’ve seen before are valid,” Muschietti previously said. “It’s inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you’ve seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse.”

The Flash is scheduled to arrive in theaters on June 3, 2022.

