The Gray Man Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

The Gray Man is the latest film from Avengers: Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, and sees the directing duo reteaming up with Captain America star Chris Evans. The new movie is hitting Netflix next week, but if you're itching to see it sooner, it was released in theatres this weekend. Despite the film's star-studded cast, it hasn't been met with the best reviews from critics. Currently, the movie is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 52% critics score after 86 reviews. However, the film is fairing a lot better with audiences. Currently, it has a 91% audience score, but it should be noted that only 50+ people have reviewed it. It looks like many moviegoers are waiting for the film to drop on Netflix. You can check out some of the mixed reviews below:

"'The Gray Man' makes amusing use of its all-star cast, but the action-thriller wastes the opportunity to do anything original," André Hereford (Metro Weekly) shared.

"This is exactly the kind of diversion that's such a treat when done well, and to see it done shabbily is just a massive disappointment," Liz Shannon Miller (Consequence) explained.

"A strong cast and credible ending almost makes up for the screenwriting sins in a wall-to-wall actioner with, perhaps, some franchise possibilities," John Urbancich (JMuvies) wrote.

"A picture that tries desperately to be an over-the-top Mission: Impossible adventure only to end up in a no-man's land of inconsequence," Stephanie Zacharek (TIME Magazine) added.

In addition to Evans, The Gray Man stars Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, and Alfre Woodard. The script was written by Joe Russo and was reportedly "polished" by Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Previously, Joe Russo teased that Evans is playing a "sociopath," which is a definite departure from his days as Captain America.

"We didn't have to sell Chris on the role; Chris sold us, in a way," Joe Russo told Den of Geek. "We were talking to him as we were wrapping up Infinity War and then Avengers: Endgame about what's next for him or where he wanted to go in his career, and he said, 'You know what? I'm comfortable enough in my life and the work I've done that I'm just interested in taking risks moving forward, and I just want to play challenging characters.' So it seemed obvious to us that the right move here would be to offer Chris the sociopath and not the hero."

The Gray Man is now playing in theatres and hits Netflix on July 22nd.