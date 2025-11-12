The Greatest Movie Trilogy of All Time Is Finally Back on Its Regular Streaming Home

The Paramount+ streaming lineup experienced a major wave of great movie additions at the start of November, with some all-time great titles across several genres returning to the service. Titles like Chinatown, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, and Planes, Trains and Automobiles all returned to Paramount+ this month, alongside what is arguably the greatest trilogy in movie history.
On November 1st, all three films in Francis Ford Coppola’s Godfather trilogy made their way back to the Paramount+ lineup after a short hiatus from the service. The start of the month saw The Godfather return to Paramount+ along with The Godfather Part II and The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone, giving subscribers the chance to watch through the entire crime saga once again.
The Godfather films have bounced around between lots of different streaming services, but they always find their way back to Paramount+, which is something of a “home base” for the Paramount movie library. Currently, in addition to Paramount+, two of the three films in the series are also streaming free on Tubi.
Both The Godfather and The Godfather Part II are available to stream on Tubi right now, allowing anyone to check them out for free. The only downside here, in addition to the ads, is that you can’t watch the entire trilogy on that service. If you watch the first two movies and want to finish the saga, you’ll have to sign up for Paramount+ (or purchase your own copies of the films).
New Movies on Paramount+
The Godfather films are certainly some of the biggest new additions to the Paramount+ movie lineup, but they’re far from the only great movies to recently arrive on the service. You can click here for the full list of Paramount+ November additions, or check out a list of some of the highlights below.
21 Jump Street
48 Hrs.
American Made
Big Daddy
Blades of Glory
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Catch Me If You Can
Chinatown
Days of Thunder
Defiance
Dinner for Schmucks
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Geostorm
Ghost
Home for the Holidays
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Jersey Girl
Juice
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Old School
Only the Brave
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Punch-Drunk Love
Runaway Bride
Saving Private Ryan
Shakespeare in Love
Starship Troopers
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
The Big Short
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Terminal
The Terminator
The Usual Suspects
There Will Be Blood
Titanic
Tommy Boy
Total Recall
Trading Places
Urban Cowboy
Wayne’s World
When Harry Met Sally