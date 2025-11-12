The Greatest Movie Trilogy of All Time Is Finally Back on Its Regular Streaming Home

The Paramount+ streaming lineup experienced a major wave of great movie additions at the start of November, with some all-time great titles across several genres returning to the service. Titles like Chinatown, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, and Planes, Trains and Automobiles all returned to Paramount+ this month, alongside what is arguably the greatest trilogy in movie history.

On November 1st, all three films in Francis Ford Coppola’s Godfather trilogy made their way back to the Paramount+ lineup after a short hiatus from the service. The start of the month saw The Godfather return to Paramount+ along with The Godfather Part II and The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone, giving subscribers the chance to watch through the entire crime saga once again.

The Godfather films have bounced around between lots of different streaming services, but they always find their way back to Paramount+, which is something of a “home base” for the Paramount movie library. Currently, in addition to Paramount+, two of the three films in the series are also streaming free on Tubi.

Both The Godfather and The Godfather Part II are available to stream on Tubi right now, allowing anyone to check them out for free. The only downside here, in addition to the ads, is that you can’t watch the entire trilogy on that service. If you watch the first two movies and want to finish the saga, you’ll have to sign up for Paramount+ (or purchase your own copies of the films).

New Movies on Paramount+

The Godfather films are certainly some of the biggest new additions to the Paramount+ movie lineup, but they’re far from the only great movies to recently arrive on the service. You can click here for the full list of Paramount+ November additions, or check out a list of some of the highlights below.

21 Jump Street

48 Hrs.

American Made

Big Daddy

Blades of Glory

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Catch Me If You Can

Chinatown

Days of Thunder

Defiance

Dinner for Schmucks

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Geostorm

Ghost

Home for the Holidays

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Jersey Girl

Juice

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Old School

Only the Brave

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Punch-Drunk Love

Runaway Bride

Saving Private Ryan

Shakespeare in Love

Starship Troopers

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

The Big Short

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Terminal

The Terminator

The Usual Suspects

There Will Be Blood

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Total Recall

Trading Places

Urban Cowboy

Wayne’s World

When Harry Met Sally