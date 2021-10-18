The Karate Kid Collection 4K UHD Blu-ray Box Set Got a Massive Discount

Netflix’s wildly popular Cobra Kai series is returning for Season 4 on December 31st, but the several of the Karate Kid movies that started it all left the platform on September 30th. Not to worry though – the limited edition Karate Kid Collection will arrive on your doorstep on December 7th in 4K Ultra HD / Digital. What’s more, Amazon just swept the leg and dropped the price down by 34%.

The Karate Kid Collection comes with The Karate Kid, The Karate Kid Part II, and The Karate Kid Part III in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos with a ton of special features (including new additions). Pre-orders for the box set are live here on Amazon now for $49.99 (34% off). Note that you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get any discounts that occur between the time that you pre-order and the time that it ships. Odds are this will be the max discount during the period, so lock it down while you can.

A full list of special features for the Karate Kid Collection can be found below. New special features are highlighted.

THE KARATE KID

4K ULTRA HD DISC

Mastered in 4K resolution from the original camera negative, with Dolby Vision

English Dolby Atmos audio + 5.1 + theatrical stereo audio

NEW: Deleted Scenes

Deleted Scenes “Remembering The Karate Kid“– A reflective look back with stars Ralph Macchio, William Zabka and Martin Kove

Theatrical Trailer

BLU-RAY DISC

Feature presented in high definition

English 5.1

Blu-Pop Pop-Up Track

Commentary with Director John G. Avildsen, Writer Robert Mark Kamen and Actors Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita

“The Way of The Karate Kid” Multi-Part Making-Of Featurette

“Beyond the Form” Featurette

“East Meets West: A Composer’s Notebook”

“Life of Bonsai” Featurette

THE KARATE KID PART II

4K ULTRA HD DISC

Newly remastered in 4K resolution from the original camera negative, with Dolby Vision

English Dolby Atmos audio + 5.1 + theatrical stereo audio

NEW: Commentary with Ralph Macchio and Tamlyn Tomita

Commentary with Ralph Macchio and Tamlyn Tomita NEW: Deleted Scene

Deleted Scene Theatrical Trailer

BLU-RAY DISC

Feature presented in high definition

English 5.1

Blu-Pop Pop-Up Track

Original Featurette: “The Sequel”

THE KARATE KID PART III

4K ULTRA HD DISC

Newly remastered in 4K resolution from the original camera negative, with Dolby Vision

English Dolby Atmos audio + 5.1 + theatrical stereo audio

Theatrical Trailer

BLU-RAY DISC

Feature presented in high definition

English 5.1

SYNOPSIS:

THE KARATE KID: From Academy Award-winning director John G. Avildsen (1976, ROCKY) comes the highly entertaining, coming-of-age classic that will have you cheering! Starring Ralph Macchio and Noriyuki “Pat” Morita in his Academy Award-nominated performance (Best Supporting Actor, 1984) as Mr. Miyagi.

THE KARATE KID PART II: Returning with Daniel (Ralph Macchio) to his Okinawa home for the first time in 45 years, Miyagi (Noriyuki “Pat” Morita) encounters Yukie (Nobu McCarthy), the woman he left behind when he immigrated to America.

THE KARATE KID PART III: Daniel is in danger of losing it all when he places pride before principle in this powerful sequel to the hit feature films.