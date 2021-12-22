The King's Man Trailer Released Online

20th Century Films have released a new trailer for the King's Man, the latest installment in the Kingsman franchise, based on the comic book series from Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons. The King's Man is a prequel that explores the roots of the Kingsman organization, giving fans context for where the heroes of the original movie came from, and potentially setting the stage for Kingsman 3 and beyond. This is the most significant look at the upcoming film, which is slated for holiday season release, to get wide release after a short preview released last month. A roomful of fans got a pretty good look at it in 2019 at New York Comic Con.

The film follows the smash hit Kingsman: The Secret Service, which was released in 2014, and its sequel, Kingsman: The Golden Circle in 2017. Since The Golden Circle underperformed relative to expectations, there have been numerous rumors about how the franchise would go forward, with prequels, sequels, and a TV series all rumored. At present, at least The King's Man and Kingsman 3 are still in the works.

You can see the trailer below.

Matthew Vaughn will direct The King's Man from a script he co-wrote with Karl Gajdusek. The film stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Bruhl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.

“We’ll discover why manners maketh man [in the prequel]," Vaughn told ComicBook back in 2019. "We’ll discover why one of my favorite lines in the new film is 'reputation is what people think you are, character is who you are.' It’s got a lot of what I’ll call home truths for our modern society that would be good to remember." The director added, "It’s an allegory of...World War I happened due to some crazy politicians and political movements that got out of control. Everybody thought there couldn’t be a war, and then it happened. We’re living in a crazy time right now.”

In addition to his duties as director, Vaughn serves as a producer for The King's Man, alongside David Reid and Adam Bohling. Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, who created the original comic book, executive produce with Stephen Marks, Claudia Vaughn, and Ralph Fiennes.

Are you looking forward to checking out The King's Man in theaters later this year? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up at @russburlingame on Twitter.

The King's Man is set to arrive in theaters on December 22.