Following several release date changes, 20th Century Studios is finally preparing to release the latest installment in the Kingsman franchise into theaters later this year. The King's Man, set during World War I, is a prequel to the first two Kingsman movies and explores the origins of the titular spy organization. While The King's Man will share the style of the other movies in the series, it will feature a bunch of characters we've never met before and a story that helps add to the legacy of the Kingsman.

On Tuesday, 20th Century Studios unveiled a special look trailer for The King's Man, which arrives in theaters on December 22nd. The new ad reveals some footage from The King's Man, but also features interviews from the cast and crew about the making of the film, and how it sets up the future of the organization. You can watch the featurette in the video at the top of the page.

One of the most popular lines in the two Kingsman films, "Manners maketh man," will also have some origins in The King's Man.

“We will in some ways. We’ll discover why manners maketh man," franchise director Matthew Vaughn told ComicBook.com back in 2019. "We’ll discover why one of my favorite lines in the new film is 'reputation is what people think you are, character is who you are.' It’s got a lot of what I’ll call home truths for our modern society that would be good to remember." The director added, "It’s an allegory of...World War I happened due to some crazy politicians and political movements that got out of control. Everybody thought there couldn’t be a war, and then it happened. We’re living in a crazy time right now.”

Vaughn will direct The King's Man from a script he co-wrote with Karl Gajdusek. The film stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Bruhl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.

In addition to his duties as director, Vaughn serves as a producer for The King's Man, alongside David Reid and Adam Bohling. Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, who created the original comic book, executive produce with Stephen Marks, Claudia Vaughn, and Ralph Fiennes.

