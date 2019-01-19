‘The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part’ Teases The Song That Will Get Stuck Inside Your Head

After a five-year long wait, we are now less than a month away from the highly-anticipated The LEGO Movie sequel, which has a new song that is on track to blow “Everything is Awesome” out of the water.

Yesterday, Warner Bros. Pictures shared a new video to their YouTube page which promotes the The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part‘s big song, “Catchy Song,” which is being dubbed “the song that will get stuck inside your head.” As you can probably guess, the lyrics go, “this song’s gonna get stuck inside your head,” which is repeated many, many times.

“I’ve, like, heard it one time. I’m gonna be singing that for the next two weeks,” Alison Brie declared in the video. Brie will be reprising her role of Unikitty in the new movie.

Based on the video, it looks like Elizabeth Banks‘ character, Lucy/Wyldstyle, will be subjected to the brunt of the song as the above video begins with her getting thrown into a cell while the villain threatens to “subject her to catchy pop music.”

“Oh no, are we in a musical?” Lucy asks. The video also shows Banks recording the part in which her character declares, “I hate musicals.”



The fun video shows multiple people recording the song, including the film’s star, Chris Pratt.

“It’s so catchy, catchy…,” he sings in character (clearly distressed).

“That’s how you up ‘Everything is Awesome,’ Pratt declares.

The new song is performed by Dillon Francis, T-Pain, and That Girl Lay Lay. The big hit of the first movie, “Everything is Awesome,” was performed by Tegan and Sara in collaboration with The Lonely Island. You can listen to both songs on Spotify now! The scores for both films were composed by Mark Mothersbaugh, who also did the music for Thor: Ragnarok, Hotel Translyvania, The Royal Tenenbaums, 21 Jump Street, and many more.

The LEGO Movie 2 will see Emmet (Chris Pratt), Lucy (Elizabeth Banks), Batman (Will Arnett), and their friends stuck in a new problem, as the LEGO DUPLO invaders have arrived and taken over the world. The cast will also see the returns of Alison Brie as Unikitty, Nick Offerman as Metal Beard, Charlie Day as Benny, and Channing Tatum as Superman. New cast members include Stephanie Beatriz as Sweet Mayhem, and Tiffany Haddish as Queen Whatevra Wa-Nabi.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part will debut in theatres on February 8, 2019.