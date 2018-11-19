Chris Pratt Teases New ‘The LEGO Movie 2’ Trailer

Fans are preparing for more bite-sized fun in The LEGO Movie: The Second Part, and franchise star Chris Pratt is kicking things off in a rather amusing way.

Pratt recently took to Instagram to tease the release of Tuesday’s second trailer, with the help of a few LEGO figurines of his own. The video features Pratt doing the voice of Emmet, as well as his newest character, Rex Dangervest.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rex Dangervest first debuted during the film’s San Diego Comic-Con footage, where it was revealed that he is an amalgam of sorts of Chris Pratt’s other franchise characters. While it’s unclear what role he will play in this new LEGO Movie trailer, fans can surely expect some sort of Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World jokes along the way.

As the title suggests, the sequel will see Emmett, Unikitty, Wyldstyle, Benny, and Batman working together once again to conquer a new evil. The film will star Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Alison Brie, Charlie Day, Nick Offerman, Tiffany Haddish, and Stephanie Beatriz.

The film is directed by Mike Mitchell and Trisha Gum, and written by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Matt Fogel, and Raphael Bob-Waksberg.

“The first movie is a very difficult movie to create a sequel to,” Pratt explained in an interview last year. “Because, as all the best movies do, it paints itself into a corner. Especially by tearing down the fourth wall in the final act. That’s a major jump, so they’ve got some really awesome ideas on how to deal with that and I can’t wait for people to see it.”

The LEGO Movie: The Second Part is scheduled to hit theaters on February 9, 2019.