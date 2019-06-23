The Lion King: New TV Spot Reveals Tickets Go On Sale Tomorrow

The latest TV spot for Disney’s The Lion King has arrived, and it’s hoping to put a song in your heart. The new TV spot, which you can check out above, features a longer look at Simba (Donald Glover) and Nala (Beyonce Knowles-Carter) singing “Can You Feel The Love Tonight”, which fans got the first look at earlier this week.

If that’s not enough, the TV spot reveals that tickets for the film officially go on sale tomorrow, Monday, May 24th.

The film will be a “live action” adaptation of the iconic 1994 film, which expects to introduce the story to a whole new generation of moviegoers.

“That’s something I learned on Jungle Book, and even to some extent on Iron Man,” director Jon Favreau recently told ComicBook.com. “Before we study the old movie, let’s write down everything we know and everything we remember. And what are the things that we have to do? And it’s a much longer list on Lion King because everybody watched it in the back of their minivans on DVD over and over again, right? The Millennials grew up with it, and even I’ve seen it lots, and I was an adult when it came out.”

“Part of it’s just understanding the way memory works, and what expectations are,” Favreau continued. “and then being able to do things like, ‘I think we can plus the humor here — I don’t think this joke holds up as well,’ ‘I think we could change the characterization of this character to feel more consistent with the rest of the film, or more current and doesn’t feel like it’s something from a different era.’”

“A lot of it is being sensitive about the tone of it and ride of it, and ultimately you walk out and you say, ‘Yeah, I just saw Lion King – yeah, that’s what I remember about the old one,’” he continued. “And if you’re thinking of introducing your kid to Lion King for the first time, that they’re gonna be seeing Lion King if you bring them here, and then they’ll want to go home and watch the cartoon and they’ll want to go see the play.”

In addition to Glover and Knowles-Carter, the film’s cast will include James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Bill Eichner as Timon, John Kani as Rafiki, Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, and John Oliver as Zazu.

The Lion King will be released in theaters on July 19th.