The Little Mermaid: Harry Styles Reveals Why He Turned Down Prince Eric Role in Disney’s Remake

Walt Disney Studios is in the process of bringing a bunch of its animated classics to life with a massive slate of live-action feature films. Aladdin, Jungle Book, Dumbo, The Lion King, and others have already been adapted, while Mulan is set to arrive in 2020. One of the next films on deck is The Little Mermaid, though it’s had some trouble finding an actor to star as Prince Eric opposite Halle Bailey’s Ariel.

For quite a while, former One Direction member Harry Styles was looking like he was going to be joining the film as the popular love interest, but the Internet was disappointed to hear that he had apparently turned down the role. As a young musician who has already proven himself as an actor and comes with an ultra-dedicated following, Styles seemed like a perfect fit for the blockbuster reimagining. It was surprising to hear that he chose not to move forward with it. However, a few weeks later, Styles is finally speaking out about his decision.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While speaking with The Face about his already stellar career, Styles said that he wanted to focus more on his music than his budding acting.

“It was discussed,” Styles said of the Prince Eric role. ​”I want to put music out and focus on that for a while. But every­one involved in it was amazing, so I think it’s going to be great. I’ll enjoy watching it, I’m sure.”

Of course, this came not long after Styles lost out on another role of a lifetime, starring as Elvis Presley in the upcoming biopic from Baz Luhrman. Presley will instead be played by Once Upon a Time in Hollywood‘s Austin Butler.

“[Elvis] was such an icon for me growing up. There was something almost sacred about him, almost like I didn’t want to touch him. Then I ended up getting into [his life] a bit and I wasn’t disappointed,” he said of his Elvis audition process. ​”I feel like if I’m not the right person for the thing, then it’s best for both of us that I don’t do it, you know?”

So it looks like neither Elvis nor The Little Mermaid are in the future for Styles, but after his breakout performance in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk a couple of years ago, there’s no way he stays away from the screen for too long.

Are you disappointed that Harry Styles isn’t joining The Little Mermaid? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!