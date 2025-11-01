The Most Beloved Sci-Fi Trilogy Of All Time Is Finally Streaming Again On Netflix

Netflix’s sci-fi catalog already features great titles like The Martian and The Adam Project, but that roundup just got a bit bigger thanks to not one, but three great additions. As the calendar flipped to November, the streaming giant stocked dozens of new TV shows and movies in its streaming library. Among the roster of must-watch new additions is an awesome sci-fi trilogy that subscribers won’t want to miss.

As of November 1st, the complete Back to the Future trilogy is streaming on Netflix. The three movies – Back to the Future, Back to the Future Part II, and Back to the Future Part III – were created by Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale and center around Marty McFly, a high school student who, along with eccentric scientist Dr. Emmett “Doc” Brown, travels through the history of Hill Valley, California, in a DeLorean time machine. If there was ever a time for Netflix to be streaming the complete Back to the Future trilogy, then now is it, as 2025 marks the 40th anniversary of the original film, starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd.

Back to the Future Is a Perfect ‘80s Movie

It’s hard not to love Zemeckis and Gale’s original 1985 creation. One of the most iconic movies from the ‘80s, the film is a true classic that has withstood the test of time and has a great rewatch factor. Anyone who’s seen Back to the Future knows that it’s extremely entertaining and essential viewing. The film is a genre-blending masterpiece that perfectly combines sci-fi adventure with comedy and romance and features a high-stakes and structurally sound time travel plot, not to mention great and memorable characters, plenty of quotable dialogue, and a great original score.

Despite its age, Back to the Future has stood the test of time and remains just as fun today as it was upon its release. The movie is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% critic score and 95% audience rating. That score makes it the highest-rated in the trilogy, though its two sequels are also great movies. With a 63% critic score and 86% audience rating, Back to the Future II features a clever and intricate plot that leads to plenty of surprising twists, turns, and non-stop action. Back to the Future III served as a strong, adventurous conclusion to the trilogy and holds a “Certified Fresh” critic score of 79% and an equally great 78% audience rating.

What’s Coming to Netflix Next Month?

The Back to the Future movies aren’t the only films freshly streaming on Netflix. On November 1st, Netflix also began streaming other great movies like Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Charlie’s Angels, Ocean’s 8, Paddington 2, and Wonka. The complete The Hangover trilogy is also now streaming, with upcoming arrivals including titles like Labyrinth (November 7th), Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein (November 7th), and The Sandlot (November 13th).

