7 Best Sci-Fi TV Shows You Didn’t Know Were Streaming on Netflix 

Over the years, Netflix has become the home of countless exceptional sci-fi TV shows and movies. The streaming giant’s dedication to bringing incredible sci-fi shows to life has been one of its most successful initiatives, with the likes of Stranger Things, Love, Death & Robots, and 3 Body Problem all proving hugely popular with audiences and critics alike. As a streaming platform, Netflix has long boasted one of the most expansive catalogues of movies and TV shows available to its users. For many years, fans of sci-fi were spoiled for choice by Netflix, although recent years have seen the rise of alternate streaming platforms competing for viewership.

This has led to it being unclear which platforms host specific shows, as often the announcements of a TV series’ arrival on Netflix is lost among the consistent stream of content. Even so, Netflix still boasts some of the best sci-fi TV shows, even outside of its original IPs. However, for all the many shows and movies available, viewers may not have realised that there are a number of truly exceptional sci-fi shows which are streaming on Netflix.

1) Star Trek: The Next Generation

The Star Trek franchise is undeniably one of the most successful and groundbreaking in the entire genre. The Original Series has cemented itself as one of the most influential pieces of fiction in the entire 20th century, but it has arguably been overshadowed by one of its sequel spin-offs. Star Trek: The Next Generation began airing in 1987, and ran for 178 episodes over seven seasons. Those keen to revisit the stories of Star Trek: The Next Generation‘s characters can currently do so on Netflix, although it’s currently not available to stream in the US, where its sole streaming home is on Paramount+.

2) The 100

The 100 might not be groundbreaking sci-fi, but it is a well-loved show with a great premise. Following a group of survivors in Earth’s future after an apocalypse, the show was praised for its action and drama as well as its sci-fi elements, and its 100 episode run over seven seasons earned it a significant following and general success. It is currently available to stream on Netflix in the US only.

3) Halo

After being one of the most successful and influential video game series of all time, the Halo franchise was finally adapted into live-action in 2022. The show follows the exploits of the iconic Master Chief and various other characters from the franchise in a separate timeline from that of the video games. It is currently available to stream on Netflix in the UK only, for US fans it’s on Paramount+.

4) Lost

Though it has come to be remembered more for being a TV show with a hugely disappointing ending than its actual quality, Lost is still one of the most successful sci-fi shows in modern history. Its twist-filled narrative engaged viewers for years, slowly exploring the mysterious island that served as its setting. It is currently streaming on Netflix in multiple territories, though many seem to have missed its availability on the streaming service.

5) Orphan Black

Orphan Black is a bizarrely underrated show, considering it won multiple awards during its five-season run. Despite its critical acclaim, it has become a relatively obscure sci-fi show, with its tense clone-driven story standing out as one of the genre’s most substantial hidden gems. This has led to many overlooking its availability on Netflix, where it is currently streaming in the UK; in the US, Orphan Black is streaming on AMC+.

6) Resident Alien

Resident Alien is a rare sci-fi show that manages to effortlessly blend a whole range of genres. Its story, which follows an alien known as Harry (Alan Tudyk) as he blends in with a small town community by posing as their doctor and repeatedly putting off his mission to eradicate humanity, makes use of comedy, drama, mystery, as well as science fiction. Resident Alien is currently streaming on Netflix around the world.

7) The Flash

Image courtesy of The CW

Though it’s commonly considered a superhero TV show that deserved a better ending, The Flash‘s status as one of the Arrowverse’s most popular and longest-running shows cannot be overlooked. Starring Grant Gustin as the titular DC hero, The Flash features a wealth of other DC characters, exploring multiple aspects of the Arrowverse’s shared universe over the course of its run. Fans of DC and the Arrowverse may have missed that The Flash is currently streaming on Netflix in the US only.