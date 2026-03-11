The Next Movie in Netflix’s Biggest Action Franchise Gets an Exciting Update Ahead of Upcoming Spinoff

Netflix’s Extraction has taken on the title of being the biggest action movie franchise of the streaming era. The first film was released in 2020 and opened up a whole new lane for star Chris Hemsworth, beyond his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Director Sam Hargrave wowed audiences with his one-take action sequences, while Hemsworth stunned fans with his stunt-action prowess as special forces operative-turned-mercenary Tyler Rake. Extraction 2 was a no-brainer, and the results were even better, as Hargrave, Hemsworth, and their stunt team made the sequel bigger and better than the first, earning even more acclaim for the series.

Making Extraction 3 was similarly a no-brainer for Netflix, but it’s been a long wait since the sequel film hit in 2023. We’re approaching the three-year mark (June), and thankfully, we now have some new reports about where things stand with Extraction 3.

Every movie or television show that goes into production first has to register that production, which often acts as a signal flare that a project is moving forward. Extraction 3 is now getting that kind of signal flare, with reports coming in that the threequel is showing up in production listings with a principal photography start date of June 2026, which is expected to last through early October. Filming is stated to take place in Sydney, Australia, which will be a big change from the previous films, which have been filmed across India, Thailand, Prague (Czech Republic), and Vienna (Austria). Extraction 2 was actually supposed to film in Australia, but ended up having to relocate to the Czech Republic due to COVID restrictions that were in place during filming.

Extraction 3 was confirmed shortly after the sequel film blew up on Netflix in 2023. At the time, Chris Hemsworth continued the tradition of using the platform of Netflix’s TUDUM event to announce the next film:

Chris Hemsworth in Extraction 2

“I want to thank all of you sincerely from the bottom of my heart, the fans and the support, for the first film. We wouldn’t be here without you. So thank you, thank you so much,” Hemsworth told fans live on the TUDUM stage. “I know we’ve only just released Extraction 2, but is anyone interested in seeing more of Tyler Rake in the future? Well, guess what? Because between us, between us friends, we’re already talking about Extraction 3 thanks to the response.”

Sam Hargrave will return to direct Extraction 3, with Chris Hemsworth returning as Tyler Rake. The film is part of Avengers: Doomsday directors Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO production imprint, with the Russos attached as producers again, along with returning producers Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwerin. Fraser Taggart (Mission: Impossible 7 & 8) has been tapped as the director of photography, while Joe Russo is once again handling the script.

Extraction Spinoff Series & Films Are Also In the Works

Omar Sy Filming Mercenary: An Extraction Series / Netflix

Extraction is becoming an entire franchise universe, if you didn’t know: Before Extraction 3, there will be a spinoff series, Mercenary: An Extraction Series, which has been shooting since late 2025. The show will be eight episodes, and will star actor Omar Sy (X-Men: Days of Future Past, Jurassic World). The show will co-star Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones), Waleed Zuaiter (The Girlfriend), Ed Speleers (Star Trek: Picard), and Sacha Dhawan (Marvel’s Iron Fist).

In addition to the TV series, an Extraction spinoff film called TYGO is also in development. That film will take the series to South Korea, where it will follow a child soldier who grows up to be a killer mercenary. The film has an impressive cast of Korean stars, including Don Lee (Train to Busan), Lee Jin-uk (Squid Game), and rapper Lisa of BLACKPINK, who made her acting debut in HBO’s The White Lotus Season 3. The movie will be directed by Lee Sang-yong (The Roundup), from a script by Cha Woo-jin (Holy Night: Demon Hunters.

No release date has been set for Extraction 3, but the previous two films had a turnaround time of two years between filming and release. So the educated guess is that Summer 2028 will be the release date window for Extraction 3.