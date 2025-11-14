The Odyssey Reveals First Look at Anne Hathaway & Tom Holland, Finally Confirms Multiple Key Roles in Nolan’s Epic

Besides being the next film from acclaimed director Christopher Nolan, the biggest selling point for The Odyssey is the epic’s star-studded cast. Led by Matt Damon as Odysseus, the ensemble features a plethora of familiar faces, many of whom have worked with Nolan before. But while fans know The Odyssey‘s cast is a who’s who of Hollywood A-listers, many of the roles those actors are playing have been kept under wraps. Universal has now started to peel back the curtain a little bit, revealing some new images and information about the highly anticipated film.

Empire, which is spotlighting The Odyssey as part of its mega 2026 preview, shared two new stills from the movie. The first gives viewers their first look at Anne Hathaway and Mia Goth. Hathaway is confirmed to be playing Penelope, the wife of Odysseus, while Goth portrays Melantho, one of the family’s maids. The second image is of Tom Holland as Odysseus’ son Telemachus. Holland was prominently featured in the Odyssey teaser that played exclusively in theaters over the summer, so this is the first officially released look at Holland. Check out the images below:

Image Courtesy of Empire

Image Courtesy of Empire

Odysseus’ Family Plays a Key Role in The Odyssey

While The Odyssey is about Odysseus’ long and grueling journey back home following the Trojan War, the story’s scope extends well beyond his personal journey. Penelope and Telemachus are key figures in Homer’s original text; in fact, the first four books of The Odyssey are told from the perspective of Telemachus, so his individual arc should be a big part of the film. When The Odyssey was in production earlier this year, set photos showed Holland filming scenes on a boat, potentially for scenes depicting Telemachus sailing out to Pylos as he begins his own quest to find his father. It remains to be seen what changes Nolan made to The Odyssey for his adaptation, but Telemachus’ mission looks like it will be a primary subplot.

Hathaway should also have a meaty role in The Odyssey. As Odysseus is trying to get back home, Penelope is dealing with her own problems. With her husband presumed dead, there are a number of suitors vying for Penelope’s affection, though she is reluctant to remarry, hoping Odysseus will eventually return. Showcasing Hathaway and Goth in the same image together feels like a deliberate choice on Universal’s part, laying the foundation for this part of the sprawling narrative. Without getting into spoilers, Melantho and Penelope have a rich dynamic in Homer’s poem, which should be very compelling to watch on screen.

The Odyssey will need to balance a lot of moving parts in order to do its classic source material justice, but fans shouldn’t worry about anything being shortchanged. Speaking with Empire, Nolan revealed he shot “over 2 million feet of film” during production, so he has plenty of footage to ensure all of the characters and storylines are properly fleshed out. Nolan has never been one for brief run times. Much like Oppenheimer, The Odyssey should be around three hours in length, meaning all that footage will be put to good use.

With Penelope and Telemachus receiving the spotlight in the latest batch of Odyssey images, the two characters should also be highlighted in the upcoming trailer. It’s expected there will be an Odyssey teaser attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash in December. While it’s still too early for a full trailer that dives deeper into plot points and set pieces, any teaser will likely provide a basic overview of the story to set the stage. Odysseus’ family are integral to The Odyssey, so fans should get to see Penelope and Telemachus in action whenever footage is finally released.

