The Old Guard: Netflix Releases New Trailer for Charlize Theron Comic Book Thriller

Netflix has had plenty of success in the past when it comes to adapting comic books into original TV shows and movies, turning the likes of Daredevil, Locke & Key, and many others into popular live-action projects. On July 10th, Netflix is hoping to replicate that success once again with its new film The Old Guard, starring Charlize Theron and Kiki Layne and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. Based on the comic book series by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez, The Old Guard is an adventure that spans centuries, and a brand new trailer for the movie has arrived to provide another peek into the film's story. You can check it out in the video above!

Theron stars as a warrior named Andy, who has been alive for thousands of years, unable to die because of a power that continuously heals her wounds. She leads a team of elite mercenaries, all of which have the same powers, as they try to fight for what little good is left in the world.

In addition to Theron and Layne, The Old Guard stars Marwan Kanzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, Van Veronica Ngo, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Chiwetel Ejiofor. The script was written by Rucka, who penned the original comic series.

You can read the official synopsis for The Old Guard here:

"Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (KiKi Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (LOVE & BASKETBALL, BEYOND THE LIGHTS), THE OLD GUARD is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks."

What did you think of the newest trailer for The Old Guard? Will you be watching Netflix's latest when it arrives next week?

The Old Guard will make its debut on Netflix on Friday, July 10th.

