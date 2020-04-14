The Rhythm Section Deleted Scene Features a Disturbing Discovery (Exclusive)

When you find yourself surrounded by tragedy, it’s easy to think the whole world has turned against you, but in the case of The Rhythm Section, there might be truth to being the crux of horrible events. The film just landed on Digital HD and, along with it, comes a slew of special features and deleted scenes to offer an even more enthralling experience, with the above deleted scene offering audiences a glimpse at Stephanie (Blake Lively) becoming aware of how many strings in her life have been pulled by a mysterious force. Check out the deleted scene above and grab The Rhythm Section now on Digital HD and on Blu-ray and DVD on April 28th.

From the producers of the James Bond franchise and Emmy-winning director Reed Morano (The Handmaid’s Tale), The Rhythm Section stars Lively as Stephanie Patrick, a woman on a path of self-destruction after her family is tragically killed in a plane crash. When she discovers the wreck was no accident, Stephanie enters the dark, complex world of international espionage seeking vengeance. Her search leads to Iain Boyd (Jude Law), a former MI6 agent who trains her to hunt down those responsible. With nothing left to lose, Stephanie transforms from victim to assassin and discovers that neither revenge nor the truth are what they appear.

The Digital and Blu-ray releases boast more than 40 minutes of exclusive bonus content, including deleted and extended scenes and multiple featurettes detailing the creation and look of this visceral action-thriller.

Despite the film centering on surprise spies and sharing producers with the James Bond franchise, Lively previously made it clear why the film wasn’t merely a gender-bent spin on a typical action movie.

“You have the producers of Bond, but there’s femininity, humanity to Stephanie,” Lively previously shared with Variety. “There’s emotionality. You see her emotions in a way that you don’t often in movies like this where a man is at the center. I’ve never seen a man in a car chase screaming the entire time because he’s terrified. And what’s honest about that?”

The Rhythm Section is out now on Digital HD and on Blu-ray and DVD on April 28th.

