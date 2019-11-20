The Rock and Danny DeVito Kick Off Jumanji’s Global Press Tour with Stylish Photo

Jumanji: The Next Level is hitting theaters next month and will serve as a sequel to 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, making it the third installment to the franchise that began back in 1995. The new movie will see the return of some fan favorite’s from the previous film’s cast, including Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock. The movie will also feature some fresh franchise faces, including Danny DeVito, the iconic actor best known for his roles in Taxi, Batman Returns, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Johnson recently took to Instagram to announce the beginning of the actors’ global press tour and shared a suave photo of the men together.

“Just two twinning smoldering panthers kickin’ off our JUMANJI global press tour. Cabo San Lucas, here comes T-R-O-U-B-L-E. And his name is DeVito 🐆,” Johnsons wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film’s producer, Hiram Garcia, who snapped the photo, commented on the post:

“Time to take the #Jumanji show on the road! Here we go! 💪🏼🔥,” he wrote.

Jumanji: The Next Level will also see the return of Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, and Nick Jonas. Rhys Darby and the first film’s cast of teens, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, and Alex Wolff, will also be returning in some capacity with Jake Kasdan coming back to direct.

The movie also features some exciting additions, including Awkwafina, who rose to stardom last year with Ocean’s 8 and Crazy Rich Asians. It was also announced at the beginning of the year that DeVito would not be the only veteran Danny to join the cast. Danny Glover, the actor best known for playing Roger Murtaugh in the Lethal Weapon films, is also featured in the film. Once Upon a Time‘s Dania Ramirez is a new addition, too.

Jumanji: The Next Level will arrive in theaters on December 13th.