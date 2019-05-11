The Rock Wraps Production on ‘Jumanji’ Sequel

The sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle has a star-studded cast, and they have all been posting tons of fun content from behind-the-scenes of the upcoming movie. Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock recently shared multiple photos to his Instagram, one of which revealed the news that the new film has officially wrapped production.

“And off into the desert sunset our favorite video game avatars go. Ladies & gentlemen that’s an official production wrap for our new JUMANJI. Thank you to EVERYONE and EVERY COMPANY who has committed your time and talents to making our film the best it can be for our audience. And most importantly, THANK YOU JUMANJI FANS WORLDWIDE for making our franchise a success beyond our wildest dreams,” he wrote.

Many people were quick to comment on the post, including one of his co-stars.

“The people have no idea what we have in store for them….Operation blow people away is officially in session,” Kevin Hart replied.

Johnson and Hart will be re-teaming up with Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, and Rhys Darby for the new movie. The previous film’s cast of teen actors, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, and Alex Wolff, are also signed on for the new film. The movie will also see an exciting line-up of new additions, including Awkwafina, Danny DeVito, Danny Glover, and Dania Ramirez.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle follow-up is scheduled for release on December 13th.

