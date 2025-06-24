The Strangers: Chapter 2 Trailer Puts a Twist on the Masked Killers

Lionsgate has released the official trailer for director Renny Harlin’s slasher horror sequel, The Strangers: Chapter 2, featuring returning star Madelaine Petsch as Maya. Also starring Gabriel Basso, Ema Horvath, and horror alum Richard Brake as Sheriff Rotter, The Strangers: Chapter 2 picks up where The Strangers: Chapter 1 left off. An injured Maya, having survived the brutal attacks by the three masked antagonists in the first film, must find a way to get out of the hospital where we last saw her alive — but that is only the beginning of her ongoing nightmare. The Strangers: Chapter 2 will arrive in theaters on September 26th.

Written by Alan R. Cohen and Alan Freedland, the official teaser trailer for The Strangers: Chapter 2 that was released in October 2024 asked fans, “Who can you trust when everyone is a stranger?” The mystery and paranoia surrounding the identities of the trio hunting Maya and whether or not they are locals of the small town she is trapped in continue in the official trailer.

In addition to the new trailer, the first poster for The Strangers: Chapter 2 was released yesterday with the tagline, “Survival was just the beginning.” The image features our final girl, Maya, reflected on Pin-Up Girl’s bloody knife along with a smiley face tattoo.

Lionsgate has also established an in-universe website for the horror sequel, which acts as a guide to Venus, Oregon, the fictional town where Harlin’s trilogy is set. Viewers who click on www.visitvenusoregon.com will find various news articles about the town, including a Public Safety Advisory from the Venus County Sheriff’s Office warning residents about “recent wildlife activity” and a blog post concerning security camera footage of “strange figures” wearing masks around town. The comments suggest the townspeople believe this to be a harmless prank or “kids being kids.” The writer of the article, PineCreekPat, makes an interesting mention that the three masked strangers “might not be strangers at all.” Fans might also enjoy perusing the fictional websites’ About section and the Town Archives.

The Strangers: Chapter 1 followed Maya and her boyfriend Ryan (Froy Gutierrez), who are celebrating their five-year anniversary on a road trip. The couple becomes stranded in Venus, Oregon, when their car breaks down and they are forced to spend the night in the small town. Maya and Ryan are then targeted by three masked killers who fans of the franchise know as the Man in the Mask/The Scarecrow, Dollface, and Pin-Up Girl. At the end of the movie, Ryan is stabbed and left to bleed out while Maya wakes up later in the hospital, wounded but alive.

Harlin’s The Strangers trilogy serves as a prequel to filmmaker Bryan Bertino’s 2008 psychological horror film The Strangers, starring Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman, as well as the 2018 sequel The Strangers: Prey at Night. Harlin previously told ComicBook that his trilogy is “one 4.5 hour movie, and the first movie is a first act. It sets up the characters and the terror and the killers and our main character, who will survive the first movie, but then go on a journey for the next two.”

The Strangers: Chapter 1 is available to stream on Starz. The original 2008 film, The Strangers, is available to buy or rent on Prime Video. The Strangers: Prey at Night is streaming now on HBO Max.