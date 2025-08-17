The Best Horror Movie of 2024 Is Available to Stream (But There’s a Catch)

This year has seen some great horror releases, but 2024 still remains a standout year for the genre. Films like Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu, Osgood Perkins’ Nicolas Cage-led Longlegs, and Tim Burton’s long-awaited Beetlejuice sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, pulled in massive box office hauls and earned rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. Many of those titles have since made their way to streaming platforms, including the best horror movie of 2024, but there’s a major catch.

Streamers like Netflix, HBO Max, and Prime Video are some of the most well-known platforms out there, and their libraries frequently boast some of the biggest titles in recent years. However, a lesser-known platform, Mubi, is streaming The Substance as of this August. Director Coralie Fargeat’s epic body-horror satire centers around Elisabeth Sparkle, a fading actress who in an effort to recapture her youth injects herself with a mysterious drug that promises a younger, better version of herself, but also comes with horrible side effects.

Why You Should Watch The Substance

In a year filled with memorable releases, The Substance was a standout. The movie is one of the best horror movies of 2024 and also one of the best horror films of all time. The Substance managed to find an ounce of originality in a crowded genre, and is self-aware in its societal commentary on aging and Western culture’s obsession with female beauty and youth, depicted through truly gruesome and grotesque body horror. Both thought-provoking and visually disturbing, The Substance made for an unforgettable cinematic experience that will be just as enthralling at home.

The Substance earned plenty of praise for its unflinching and often grotesque storyline, but where the movie really shines is in its cast. Fargeat’s movie is led by Demi Moore as Elisabeth Sparkle, alongside Dennis Quaid as her producer Harvey and Margaret Qualley as Sue, a younger version of Elisabeth. All three actors deliver unforgettable and emotionally-charged performances, but Moore in particular is a standout in the film. The actress delivered a raw and visceral performance as a self-loathing and fading Hollywood star trying to deal with societal pressures in what is without a doubt a career-best. Her portrayal of Elisabeth in The Substance even earned Moore her first Oscar nomination, a rare feat for a horror film, a genre often overlooked at the Academy Awards. Moore didn’t take home the Oscar for Best Actress, but she did win a Golden Globe Award, Critics’ Choice Award, and Screen Actors Guild Award.

Other Top Horror Movies Now On Mubi

Mubi is not as well-known as other streamers in the growing field of subscription streaming options, but the platform has a can’t-miss collection of movies for fans of all genres. The streamer has an especially impressive collection of horror titles, and The Substance is just one of them. See some of the other horror movies streaming on Mubi now below.

Sick of Myself

Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person

Four Unloved Women, Adrift on a Purposeless Sea, Experience the Ecstasy of Dissection

The Babadook

The House That Jack Built

Night Tide

A Field in England

The Nest of the Cuckoo Birds

House of Seven Bells