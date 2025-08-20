MCU Phase 5’s Best Villain Would Destroy Phase 6’s Two Most Powerful Big Bads

The days when Thor and the Hulk were the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s most powerful characters are long gone. Every couple of years, a new powerhouse emerges and reshapes the pecking order. Secret Invasion‘s G’iah, for example, comes into contact with the Harvest, a collection of DNA samples from the strongest characters to fight in the Battle of Earth, which gives her access to all of their abilities. Her potential seems limitless, as few can stand against the might of Thanos and Captain Marvel at the same time. The only issue is that G’iah is MIA, and it’s unclear whether the MCU will ever give her another chance to shine, whether it be in another show or on the big screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One contender for MCU’s strongest character who doesn’t have to worry about getting another appearance is the Sentry. While Bob Reynolds wants nothing more than to be a hero who matters, he has a dark alter ego that doesn’t get along with others. The Void nearly swallows New York City whole in Thunderbolts*, and he could do the same to two of the MCU’s most powerful Phase 6 villains if they try to cross him.

Galactus Doesn’t Have the Fighting Prowess to Take On Sentry

Galactus makes his way to Earth-828 in The Fantastic Four: First Steps because his herald, Shall-Bal, deems it a planet worth consuming. However, the Devourer of Worlds has to reconsider his position when he learns of the existence of Franklin Richards, Reed Richards and Sue Storm’s son, whom he believes wields the Power Cosmic. To save the boy, the Fantastic Four lure Galactus to New York City, forcing the powerful being out of his chair for the first time in who knows how long. The villain poses a threat, there’s no doubt about it, but his size is the primary issue. Once Marvel’s First Family starts working together, they get pretty close to defeating him, only needing a slight assist from the Silver Surfer to win the day.

Sentry is as strong as all the members of the Fantastic Four combined, possessing incredible strength, flight, and more. He could easily force Galactus into a portal that sends him into another part of the galaxy or beat the villain senseless, forcing him to retreat. Even if the Devourer of Worlds somehow manages to unleash the Void, he doesn’t have the emotional bandwidth to navigate the dark space. It’s more likely that Galactus would end up trapped in the Void forever than figure out how to escape. Phase 6’s other major Big Bad might have a better chance at outwitting the Void, but they’re going to run into another major issue during the fight.

Doctor Doom Is Too Power Hungry to Defeat Sentry

While Doctor Doom has yet to show his cards in the MCU, if he’s anything like his comic book counterpart, he’s going to have a plan for the Sentry. It could be that he has a magic spell that strips the hero of his power, or there’s some science he has access to that can contain him. Either way, Doom will get the drop on Bob initially, but that doesn’t mean the villain will be able to control the situation permanently. One of Doom’s major flaws is that he craves power and is willing to do anything to acquire it. When he learns of the existence of the Void, he’s sure to want to find a way to make him his puppet, which won’t go over well.

Playing with fire is sure to lead to Doom getting burned. After all, the New Avengers aren’t going to want to save the villain from the Void, and they might be the only ones capable of helping. While Sentry probably isn’t going to get a chance to face off against Galactus anytime soon, a matchup with Doom is surely in his future. But the ruler of Latveria had better be careful because there’s a chance he’s about to bite off more than he can chew.

Thunderbolts* begins streaming on Disney+ on August 27.

Do you think the MCU’s Sentry could take care of Galactus? How would he fare against Doctor Doom? Let us know in the comments below!