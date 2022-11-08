The Whale Trailer Starring Brendan Fraser Released

Brendan Fraser's The Whale has a brand new trailer and viewers are curious about the new movie. In the A24 drama, The Mummy star plays a reclusive teacher trying to reconnect with his daughter. Most of the news cycle about this project has circled around Fraser's big resurgence in Hollywood. It looks like he'll be in line for some Awards Season love for this drama as well. But, it hasn't come without its share of controversy. The choice by Darren Aronofsky to portray his star in a large suit for this lead role. While that has been a part of the conversation, Fraser is such a beloved figure for movie fans, it hasn't overtaken his performance. The Rock lauded his efforts in The Whale and the Venice Film Festival crowd seemed to agree heartily. Now, will mainstream audiences go on this journey with the star? Fraser told Vanity Fair that it was his goal to showcase what he could still do when given the opportunity.

"I want to learn from the people I'm working with at this point in my career," Fraser explained. "I've had such variety, a lot of high highs and low lows, so what I'm keen for, in the second half of my time doing this, is to feel like I'm contributing to the craft and I'm learning from it. This is a prime opportunity. I wanted to disappear into it. My hope was that I would become unrecognizable."

How Did Fraser Prepare For This Role?

"I developed muscles I did not know I had," Fraser said in a panel of media members in attendance at the Venice Film Festival. "I even felt a sense of vertigo at the end of the day when all the appliances were removed; it was like stepping off the dock onto a boat in Venice. That [sense of] undulating. It gave me appreciation for those whose bodies are similar. You need to be an incredibly strong person, mentally and physically, to inhabit that physical being."

"The torso piece was almost like a strait jacket with sleeves that went on, airbrushed by hand, to look identical as would human skin, right down to the hand-punched hair," the star added.

What Is The Whale About?

A24 describes the upcoming release: "From Darren Aronofsky comes The Whale, the story of a reclusive English teacher who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter. Starring Brendan Fraser and based on the acclaimed play by Samuel D. Hunter."

