They Will Kill You Trailer Confirms the Goriest Movie of 2026 Has Already Been Revealed

The goriest horror movie of 2026 has been revealed, and the trailer makes it look like it is designed to become a cult favorite. Every year, it seems that horror movies try to deliver some great scares and intense gore. However, it has also become a trend to ensure that the goriest of the releases are also dark horror comedies, allowing the viewers to laugh at the carnage as it explodes around them. A great example of this is the movie Ready or Not, which saw a lot of great kills and gory scenes, but remained a darkly humorous action-packed horror film. While a sequel to that movie hits theaters in 2026, there is another movie that looks like it will beat it in the gore department.

The first trailer for They Will Kill You has arrived, and this easily looks like the goriest movie coming out in 2026. If anything beats what this trailer shows, it should be a terrifyingly bloody year for horror movies. Check out the They Will Kill You trailer below:

They Will Kill You is a new horror comedy from director Kirill Sokolov, produced by It’s Andy Muschietti.

What to Expect from They Will Kill You in 2026

Kirill Sokolov, who previously directed the Russian films Why Don’t You Just Die! and No Looking Back, makes his American directorial debut with this release, and he pulled together an impressive cast. Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2, The Joker) stars as a woman who answers an ad to become a housekeeper at a New York City high-rise. However, once she arrives, she learns the building houses a Satanic cult, and she is set to be their next sacrifice. However, she isn’t going down without a fight.

The They Will Kill You trailer makes this look similar to movies like Ready or Not and You’re Next, where the victim soon takes the fight directly to the people trying to kill her. However, the trailer also teases a slight exploitation vibe, if for nothing else than the music and the excessive use of violence and gore. Beetz’s character is clearly able to handle herself in a fight (in one shot, she says she learned how to fight in prison), and she is very capable of using weapons to eliminate her seemingly endless attackers.

It is the area of the attackers that makes this movie look like an all-star affair. They Will Kill You includes names like Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy from Harry Potter) and Heather Graham, with Patricia Arquette as the apparent leader of the cult. However, the selling point here is the excessive use of blood and gore, including shots of axes going through people’s skulls and attacks with flame-covered bats. If anyone loves the ideas of Sam Raimi’s classic splatstick horror style, this seems like the next progression in that subgenre.

They Will Kill You hits theaters on March 26, 2026.