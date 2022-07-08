Marvel's Kevin Feige Teases Chris Hemsworth's MCU Future After Thor: Love and Thunder

We're almost on the cusp of Thor: Love and Thunder, the latest entry within the ever-evolving Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the first fourquel within the larger franchise, the film chronicles the ongoing adventure of Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) and his group of cosmic pals. There's been a lot of speculation about what the future holds for Thor in Love and Thunder, especially after the film's marketing has seemingly hinted at his fate being ambiguous. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently addressed that question in an interview with TotalFilm, revealing that he "would be excited to see" Hemsworth return to the role in the future.

"I know this: there are many, many other Thor stories in the comics that we talk about a lot," Feige revealed. "And as we watch Chris Hemsworth continue to grow and evolve as a major acting talent, I would be excited to see how he keeps evolving this complex character."

"Each time, if the opportunity comes up and presents itself, I'm just open to whatever creative exploration can happen, thanks to different writers and directors and so on," Hemsworth echoed. "But I love playing the character, I really do. It always comes down to: 'Is this script different to the last one? Are we repeating something?' And when it becomes too familiar, I think that's when I'd have to say, 'Yeah, no, this doesn't... I think I've...' I'd like to exit before people tell me to exit."

Hemsworth previously spoke about the possibility of Love and Thunder being his last MCU adventure, addressing the fact that he has portrayed the character for over a decade.

"Well the last [Marvel movie] I shot was Thor: Love and Thunder and it might be my last Marvel movie, I don't know," Hemsworth said during a Q&A with Wired. "It was a wild and fun and wacky experience, as all Taika Waititi movies are. Played that character for ten, eleven, years now, and each time it's been new and exciting, and this was no exception to that. It felt very fresh and it felt like we were trying something we hadn't tried before. I was, in Taika's words, I think a wacky, wild, romantic comedy set in space."

Thor: Love and Thunder finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be released exclusively in theaters on July 8th.