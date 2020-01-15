Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Reacts to Jojo Rabbit’s Six Oscar Nominations

Many of our favorite directors are having a good week, including Taika Waititi. The New Zealander is best known for helming Thor: Ragnarok, but his latest film, Jojo Rabbit, has been a big contender this awards season. In fact, it was announced on Monday that the movie was nominated for six Academy Awards. While Waititi wasn’t one of the five men nominated for Best Director, he did score a nod for Best Picture. The movie is also up for Best Supporting Actress (Scarlett Johansson), Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Film Editing, and Waititi is nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay. Yesterday, he took to Twitter to celebrate the news.

“Pretty sweet, bro. 6 Nominations #AcademyAwards #JojoRabbit #OscarNoms,” he wrote.

Many people commented on the post, including a couple of Marvel stars:

“Congrats, @TaikaWaititi!!!,” Ming-Na Wen wrote.

“🎉🎉🎉😎😎😎,” Pom Klementieff added.

Waititi recently spoke to Deadline and explained why the Oscar nominations vindicated the risks he took to make the movie.

“I never wanted to make something that was very easy, because for me, if it’s too easy, then what’s the point?” he explained. “Sometimes people say, ‘Oh, it’s divisive,’ but where I come from, ‘divisive’ is not a swearword. It’s a means to create discussion.”

Last week, Jojo Rabbit also received six BAFTA nominations, and Waititi had a hilarious response.

Waititi will soon be returning to Marvel to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. Not only will Chris Hemsworth’s Thor be the first MCU hero to get a fourth installment to their respective franchise within the franchise, but the movie will also see the return Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Tessa Thompson King Valkyrie. Waititi is currently working on Next Goal Wins, which is based on the documentary of the same name. The film followed the American Samoa soccer team and their Dutch coach, Thomas Rongen, as he attempted “the nearly impossible task” of transforming the team into “perennial losers into winners.”

Jojo Rabbit is still playing in select theaters. Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on November 5, 2021.