Thor: Love and Thunder First Set Photos Revealed

After numerous casting announcements and delays, it looks like Marvel Studios has finally begun production on Thor: Love and Thunder with stars Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman and director Taika Waititi. New photos taken in Australia depict a brand new set constructed in Sidney's Centennial Park, confirmed to be erected for the production of the latest sequel in the Thor franchise. While it isn't clear just what these sets are being used for, they do appear to be giant rock formations. There's more work to be done as filming is set to roll sometime in the next week.

Given the cosmic nature of the Thor franchise, it seems unlikely that these set photos are of a location on Earth. We'll likely learn more as we get an idea of which actors will be present on set, with Chris Pratt and other stars from the Guardians Of The Galaxy franchise joining the fray. Check out the set photos from the Daily Mail right here.

Many of the cast members in Thor: Love and Thunder arrived over the last few months in advance of cameras rolling, likely because of pre-production work and the country's mandatory two-week quarantine for anyone entering Australia. Hemsworth, Portman, and other co-stars such as Christian Bale and Chris Pratt have already been seen arriving in the country.

Earlier this week, Hemsworth posted a photo indicating he would begin filming soon. It looks like that plan is just about to kick off. The actor previously spoke with Kriti Kharbanda about what fans can expect in the fourth film in his Marvel series.

"Very excited, excited to try to do something different, you know, the last three films we certainly, I think, pushed the envelope and created different versions of the character and now people expect some dramatic changes," Hemsworth said. "So, we've got our work cut out in that sense."

Portman previously spoke with Yahoo! about movie and teased that Thor: Love and Thunder will be based on a popular Marvel Comics run from Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman.

"I can’t tell you that much. I’m really excited," Portman revealed. "I’m starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is. I’m trying to think — it’s based on the graphic novel of The Mighty Thor. She’s going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side."

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently on track to premiere in theaters on February 11, 2022.