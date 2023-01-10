Titanic 25th Anniversary Trailer Released

This Valentine's Day has a special surprise for romantics, as Titanic is making its way back to theaters in celebration of the film's 25th anniversary. Paramount Pictures has released a 25th-anniversary trailer for Titanic, which will be screened in remastered 4K 3D high-frame rate on February 10th. Titanic boasts an all-star cast and crew, directed by James Cameron and starring Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. The love story is set on the "unsinkable" Titanic cruise ship, at the time the largest moving object ever built, which is why no one ever thought the ship would ever sink.

Released in 1997, Titanic held the record for the all-time global box office and is currently the third-highest-grossing film worldwide. Titanic won a record 11 Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Art Direction-Set Direction, Best Costume Design, Best Original Dramatic Score, Best Original Song, Best Sound, Best Sound Effects Editing and Best Visual Effects.

James Cameron Calls His Titanic Oscar Speech "Cringe-Worthy"

There's no denying that James Cameron is one of the most successful filmmakers of all time. He's helmed some major classics like The Terminator and Aliens, and those aren't even his movies that are included in the Top 10 highest-grossing films list. This week, Avatar: The Way of the Water became the seventh highest-grossing film of all time, and the list also includes Avatar in the number one spot and Titanic in the number three spot. Back in the day, Cameron's Oscars speech was pretty infamous and he recently talked about it being "cringe-worthy" with CNN.

"Mom, dad, there is no way that I can express to you what I'm feeling right now," Cameron said during his speech. "My heart is full to bursting, except to say, 'I'm the king of the world!'" Of course, the last bit is an iconic quote from Titanic, and many thought quoting it in his speech was arrogant. However, Cameron says that wasn't his intention. "I was trying to express the joy and excitement that I was feeling in terms of that movie – and the most joyful moment for Leonardo DiCaprio's Titanic character was when he was free and at the bow of the ship," Cameron explained.

"What I learned is you don't quote your own movie to the Academy if you win, because it's cringe-worthy," Cameron continued. "It makes the assumption that you didn't win by a narrow margin, but that every single person sitting in the audience on that night at the Kodak Theatre saw and loved Titanic. And we'll never know how much we won by, but it might not have been a landslide at all." He added, "I took flack for all 25 years after that ... You do have to be careful what you say in your acceptance speech, me and Sally Field, we have a little self-help group together on this."

Directed by James Cameron, Titanic stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, Frances Fisher, Bernard Hill, Jonathan Hyde, Danny Nucci, Gloria Stuart, David Warner, Victor Garber, and Bill Paxton. The film returns to theaters on February 10th.