Titanic Finally Arrives On 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

Released in December of 1997, James Cameron's iconic film Titanic celebrated its 25th anniversary last year, but the party for one of the highest grossing films of all-time rolls on. Today, the film finally arrived on 4K Ultra HD / Digital Blu-ray, and pre-orders are available here at Walmart and here on Amazon now. It's set to arrive on December 5th, which makes it the perfect holiday gift for any fan that remembers how much of a phenomenon this film was back in the day.

Released in 1997, Titanic held the record for the all-time global box office and is currently the fourth-highest-grossing film worldwide behind two other James Cameron films – Avatar and its sequel Avatar: The Way of Water. Titanic won a record 11 Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Art Direction-Set Direction, Best Costume Design, Best Original Dramatic Score, Best Original Song, Best Sound, Best Sound Effects Editing and Best Visual Effects.

The Titanic 4K Blu-ray also features over 15 hours of bonus content, including a new documentary entitled Titanic: Stories from the Heart. Apparently, it will include new interviews with James Cameron, Jon Landau, and Kate Winslet. There will also be a new fan art gallery, 3 audio commentaries, and more.

Now the only question is, will this Titanic superfan ever make the 4K UHD upgrade?

The Titanic Door Debate Rages On

In a recent special Titanic: 25 Years Later With James Cameron, Cameron explores a variety of scenarios that weren't featured in the film, and the director confirmed that had Rose given Jack her lifejacket to help insulate him, he possibly could have survived, but there are "a lot of variables."

Fans initially claimed that the piece of debris Rose floated on had room for Jack to also fit on it, though the special confirms that, thanks to testing with the help of stunt performers, the piece of wood might have been big enough but wouldn't have enough buoyancy to support the both of them to keep them out of the freezing water.

A second test saw the stunt people being able to keep just their upper halves out of the water, which would have kept their vital organs warmer, and while they could have survived for hours, it's unknown if that could have taken them to rescue. However, taking into account the physically exhausting journey the pair experienced to get to that point, it seems unlikely they would have the physical endurance to maintain their strength long enough.

The final test saw Rose give Jack her lifejacket, and with her having on a heavier outfit, it's possible that the pair might have both survived the situation.

"He's stabilized," Cameron shared in a clip from the special. "He got into a place where if we projected that out, he just might've made it until the lifeboat got there. Jack might've lived, but there's a lot of variables. I think his thought process was, 'I'm not going to do one thing that jeopardized her,' and that's 100 percent in character."

Titanic: 25 Years Later With James Cameron is available on Hulu.