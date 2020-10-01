TNT Asks DC Comics Fans If The Flash Is Underrated?

TNT decided to stir up some drama when the network asked DC Comics fans if The Flash was underrated. Scores of Barry Allen fans packed into the replies on social media to defend the Scarlet Speedster. With details surfacing around DC FanDome and The CW show still going strong, the fanbase was absolutely ready for the challenge. In fact, that FanDome event actually had Ezra Miller’s hero as kind of the focal point for the entire first weekend. With all the Batmen coming back for it, it’s a great time to be a Flash fan. News actually came down last month that DC’s film would begin camera work next year. It’s not hard to imagine that this is due to the coronavirus pandemic. Director Andy Muschietti credited Ben Affleck’s Batman with propelling this film.

"He’s the baseline. He’s part of that unaltered state before we jump into Barry’s adventure. There's a familiarity there," Muschietti told Vanity Fair earlier this year. "This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we've seen before are valid. It's inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you've seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse."

Muschietti wasn’t kidding when he said that there would be some sizable surprises waiting for fans in the upcoming film.

"What I will tell you is that it's a ride," the filmmaker previously revealed. "It's going to be fun and exciting and there are a lot of DC characters in it. Flash is the superhero of this film because he is the bridge between all of these characters and timelines. And in a way, it restarts everything and doesn't forget anything."

Is The Flash underrated? Or is everybody giving Barry Allen too much credit? Let us know in the comments!