Today is the Last Day to Nominate Kevin Smith’s Clerks for Entry into the Library of Congress

Today is the last day to nominate films for the 2019 additions to the Library of Congress, and some fans are hoping that will include Kevin Smith‘s Clerks. The film was released back in 1994 and kickstarted Smith’s longstanding career as a filmmaker. In fact, he’s even bringing back his iconic characters, Jay and Silent Bob, this year for Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. Christopher Downie, the writer/director of the 2016 film, Shooting Clerks, a biographical comedy that chronicled the making of Clerks, is currently pushing for the Library of Congress nomination, which caught the eye of Smith himself.

Thanks, @UppieDownie! If I ever got into the Library of Congress with CLERKS, I’d be like “I’m not even supposed to be here today!” https://t.co/gn11pq1Xvz — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) September 15, 2019

“Last day to nominate @ThatKevinSmith’s #Clerks for entry into the Library of Congress. If you feel its an important piece of filmmaking, as we do, take the minute (its actually less) to nominate,” Downie wrote.

“Thanks, @UppieDownie! If I ever got into the Library of Congress with CLERKS, I’d be like ‘I’m not even supposed to be here today!,’” Smith replied.

You can check out the online nomination form here.

“The Library of Congress invites you to submit your recommendations for movies to be included on the 2019 National Film Registry,” the official site reads. “Public nominations play a key role when the Librarian and Film Board are considering their final selections. To be eligible for the Registry, a film must be at least 10 years old and be ‘culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.’”

“Registry criteria does not specifically prohibit television programs, commercials, music videos or foreign productions, however, the original intent of the legislation that established the Registry was to safeguard U.S. films. Consequently, the National Film Preservation Board and the Librarian of Congress give first consideration to American motion pictures,” they add.

“The Registry is intended to reflect American society and the rich tapestry of American cinema since its inceptions around 1890. To that end, we strongly encourage the nomination of the full-range of American film-making: not just Hollywood classics or other well-known works, but also silent era titles, documentaries, avant-garde, educational and industrial films, as well as films representing the vibrant unmatched diversity of American culture, both in terms of content and all those who created these snapshots of America society: directors, writers, actors and actresses, cinematographers, and other crafts.”

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is expected to hit theaters on October 15th.