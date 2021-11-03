Tom Hanks Says Jeff Bezos Asked Him To Go To Space Before William Shatner But Wanted $28 Million

Tom Hanks was offered to go to space with Jeff Bezos, but he didn’t want to pay for it. The movie star told Jimmy Kimmel about it last night and the price tag was just too high. According to Hanks, hitching a ride on the Blue Origin mission was 28 million dollars. The Castaway star also joked that the audience could all play make-believe for themselves to simulate what the very short space flight would entail. Hanks is playing an astronaut in the upcoming Finch on Apple TV+. So, he’s had space on the brain lately preparing for that project. A little bit of Hollywood magic was probably enough to put him off of the space travel for good. William Shatner went on one of the recent expeditions and said that it was absolutely nerve-wracking before he got up there. It’s easy to see how that could be the case. If Hanks had his way, maybe he would give it a go. But, not for that kind of money.

“Well, yeah. Provided that I pay,” Hanks began. “And it costs like 28 million bucks or something like that. I’m doing good Jimmy, I’m doing good. But, I ain’t paying 28 million bucks. You know what, we could simulate the experience of going to space right now. It’s about a 12-minute flight? That about it?” Then the beloved actor made the audience laugh by gyrating in his chair.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can watch the movie star pretend to go to space for yourself when Finch releases. Apple provided a nice description of the movie right here.

“In ‘Finch,’ a man, a robot and a dog form an unlikely family in a powerful and moving adventure of one man’s quest to ensure that his beloved canine companion will be cared for after he’s gone. Hanks stars as Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland.”

“But Finch, who has been living in an underground bunker for a decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. He creates a robot, played by Jones, to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation, who names himself Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive. Their road trip is paved with both challenges and humor, as it’s as difficult for Finch to goad Jeff and Goodyear to get along as it is for him to manage the dangers of the new world.”

Would you ever travel to space? Let us know down in the comments!