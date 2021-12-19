Tom Holland Could Produce No Way Home Sequel With New Spider-Man Actor

If there’s a Spider-Man 4 without Tom Holland, the six-time Spidey star wishes to continue with the franchise — as a producer. Sony Pictures chair Tom Rothman confirmed to ComicBook the studio is committed to at least one more Spider-Man appearance in a Disney-Marvel movie, but Holland says he’s not contractually obligated to return to the role after Spider-Man: No Way Home. As the 25-year-old actor plans his next steps — he’ll star in and executive produce Sony’s Uncharted before reuniting with Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal for a Fred Astaire biopic — Holland is facing an uncertain future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“In all honesty, I don’t know the answer to [my Spider-Man future]. There have been conversations about the future of Spider-Man. Whether it will be with me, I’m not too sure yet,” Holland told The Hollywood Reporter. “Maybe I’ll be a producer or something, I don’t know. But I do know that I love this character and I would be sad to say goodbye, but I have achieved basically everything I wanted to achieve as this character.”

“I really think I’m gonna win the Oscar for this movie, so that’s great,” Holland quipped. “I’m ready. I’m ready to say goodbye.”

Not ready to say goodbye: Pascal and Marvel Studios Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige, who confirmed Sony and Disney are sticking together for a potential Spider-Man 4.

“Amy and I and Disney and Sony are talking about — yes, we’re actively beginning to develop where the story heads next,” Feige told The New York Times of a No Way Home sequel, “which I only say outright because I don’t want fans to go through any separation trauma like what happened after Far From Home. That will not be occurring this time.”

As Spider-Man trilogy director Jon Watts moves on to reboot the Fantastic Four for Disney-Marvel, Holland is taking a break from web-swinging.

“I think what’s important is that [Spider-Man] needs to take a break. We need to allow the audiences to let him breathe and figure out tonally how we’re going to bring this character back, if we bring this character back. I think him popping up for a cameo [in Fantastic Four] would defeat the purpose,” Holland said in a previous interview. “While I’d love to be in that film [because] I love Jon and would be really excited to see what he does with the Fantastic Four, I think what we need to do with Spider-Man is let it breathe and almost let the audience tell us what they want.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in theaters.