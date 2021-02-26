Tom Holland's Cherry Reveals New Photo

✖

Cherry, the new movie starring Spider-Man star Tom Holland, is hitting theatres this month and Apple TV+ next month. We recently got a glimpse at the movie's first trailer and the film's directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, have shared some images of Holland in character. Thanks to a recent article from Total Film, we're getting a new glimpse at Holland's character in a somewhat softer light.

Cherry is being adapted from the book of the same name by Nico Walker and follows "an Army medic suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder" who "becomes a serial bank robber after an addiction to drugs puts him in debt." Holland stars in the film as Walker and he's joined in the cast by Ciara Bravo, Jack Reynor, Kelli Berglund, Thomas Lennon, Adam Long, Jeff Wahlberg, Michael Gandolfini, and Pooch Hall. You can check out the new image below:

(Photo: Apple)

During the interview, Holland shared the story of how the Russos pitched the movie to him.

"I was doing ADR for Avengers: Endgame and Joe and Anthony took me aside, and told me that they’d bought the rights to this book," Holland told Total Film. "They were planning on making it. They wanted me to play the lead. They didn’t really tell me anything about it. I just said, 'Look, guys, the fact that you’re even offering me a role, let alone the lead, means the world to me.' They had every single actor at their fingertips, and I was lucky enough that they chose me."

"I think it's an Oscar-worthy performance," Joe Russo said of Holland in a previous interview. "I think [Tom Holland] is absolutely amazing in it. He gives a gut-wrenching performance. What he does to himself emotionally and physically is unbelievable. We haven't seen an actor in a role like this in a while. The movie spans a decade, complemented by an epic performance. And one that I certainly hope will be in the Oscar conversation."

"Holland really shredded himself for the part," Russo told Deadline's Behind The Lens. "He lost 30 pounds, he gained it back. We're on an independent movie schedule here, he didn't have a lot of time to be doing these things. He worked very closely with recovering addicts, he worked very closely with PTSD experts and soldiers who had suffered from it, how it affected their lives."

Cherry hits theaters on February 26th and will be available to watch on Apple TV+ on March 12th.