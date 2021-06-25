Cherry: Russo Brothers' Tom Holland Movie Gets Release Date, New Photos

✖

Cherry finally has a release date. The first film to be directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo since their ambitious efforts on Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame is bringing Spider-Man actor Tom Holland back to the big screen and it will do so on February 26, 2021. The film was acquired by Apple and will head to the Apple TV service just two weeks later, giving the film a theatrical window which could be an effort to get it eligible and loved by the Academy Awards. Joe Russo previously expressed his perspective of Cherry being a Oscar-worthy performance by Holland.

On the heels of The Devil All The Time, Holland's efforts to showcase his acting skills in direct contrast to that of the light-hearted Spider-Man role will only continue with Cherry. The film follows his titular character in a dark spiral during America's opioid epidemic. “We do think about it as an epic film, and it is very much a person’s life journey,” Anthony Russo told VanityFair, finally opening up about the film produced under he and his brother's AGBO Films banner. “But it does have a little bit of a split personality between being this character study and an epic life cycle.”

Joe Russo put into perspective just how large Cherry will be as it spans decades in its intense novel adaptation. “He travels a great distance over a 15-year period,” Joe Russo said. “The movie’s broken up into six chapters that reflect those different periods, and each one has a different tone. It’s shot with different lenses, different production design. One’s got magical realism. Another chapter is absurdism. Another is horror…There’s a bit of gonzo in it. It’s raw in its tone. He’s a character in existential crisis.”

See the photos from Cherry in the post by the Russo Brothers on Instagram below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Russo Brothers (@therussobrothers)

"I think it's an Oscar worthy performance," Joe Russo told ComicBook.com in April. "I think he is absolutely amazing in it. He gives a gut wrenching performance. What he does to himself emotionally and physically is unbelievable. We haven't a seen an actor in a role like this in a while. The movie spans a decade, complemented by an epic performance. And one that I certainly hope will be in the Oscar conversation."

Cherry hits theaters on February 26 and will come available on Apple TV on March 12.