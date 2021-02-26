Tom Holland's Cherry Trailer Released

The first trailer for Cherry, the first film from directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo since Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, has finally been released. Cherry stars Tom Holland in an effort with the directors have been hailing as an Oscar-worthy performance for the actor best known for playing Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, fans can start to form their own opinion on the performance as a look into Holland's work on Cherry can be seen in the trailer above. Cherry is a product of the Russo Brothers' AGBO Films banner, which previously brought the Chris Hemsworth film Extraction.

Cherry is slated to release in theaters in late February and on Apple in mid-March. The trailer above showcases the visceral, R-rated film which follows Holland's broken titular character down a treacherous path.

See the trailer for Cherry above.

"I think it's an Oscar-worthy performance," Cherry co-director Joe Russo told ComicBook.com in April. "I think he is absolutely amazing in it. He gives a gut-wrenching performance. What he does to himself emotionally and physically is unbelievable. We haven't seen an actor in a role like this in a while. The movie spans a decade, complemented by an epic performance. And one that I certainly hope will be in the Oscar conversation."

Although it seemed the trailer would be arriving in 2020, along with the movie itself, an unprecedented and unexpected delay to all movie schedules as we knew them throughout last year prevented AGBO Films and Apple from releasing a real look at Cherry until now. As the film nears its release in March, the marketing campaign is officially leaving the station and some critics were treated to early screenings of the film earlier in January.

Joe Russo put into perspective just how large Cherry will be as it spans decades in its intense novel adaptation. “He travels a great distance over a 15-year period,” Joe Russo said. “The movie’s broken up into six chapters that reflect those different periods, and each one has a different tone. It’s shot with different lenses, different production design. One’s got magical realism. Another chapter is absurdism. Another is horror…There’s a bit of gonzo in it. It’s raw in its tone. He’s a character in an existential crisis.”

Cherry hits theaters on February 26th. It will then be available to stream on will come Apple TV+, starting on March 12th.