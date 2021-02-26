Tom & Jerry off To Strong Start at the Box Office

✖

Warner Bros' Tom & Jerry movie is now in theaters and available on HBO Max, and so far the film is having a pretty good showing at the box office considering the circumstances. Tom & Jerry brought in $4 million on Friday and is expected to bring in $12.5 million over the three-day stretch, and is currently playing in 2,475 theaters (via Deadline). If it keeps to those projections, it will become the second-biggest film releasing during the pandemic, only behind WB's own Wonder Woman 1984, which brought in $16.4 million.

It will surpass Universal and Dreamworks Animation's Croods: New Age soon, which made $9.7 at the box office over the Thanksgiving weekend.

While Tom & Jerry hasn't received a very high Rotten Tomatoes score from critics, it has received a very high A- Cinemascore, and a 81% and four stars rating from PostTrak, as well as a 66% recommend from kids, so it seems to be working for its intended audience.

Director Tim Story looked to the original shorts for inspiration, but his other major influence happened to be another animated favorite.

"[Who Framed Roger Rabbit?] was the main one that I went back and checked out," Story told IGN. "I must admit, in the world we were trying to create, which many hybrids haven't done recently, which is to try to recreate the 2D animation with 'the human world' or 'the real world,' and that's exactly what we were trying to do. We wanted to be sure that we always kept these two existences, as you might say, separate and let them have their own set of rules. So that was the main thing."

You can find the official description for Tom & Jerry below.

"One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of “the wedding of the century,” forcing the event’s desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him, in director Tim Story’s “Tom & Jerry.” The ensuing cat and mouse battle threatens to destroy her career, the wedding and possibly the hotel itself. But soon, an even bigger problem arises: a diabolically ambitious staffer conspiring against all three of them.

An eye-popping blend of classic animation and live action, Tom and Jerry’s new big-screen adventure stakes new ground for the iconic characters and forces them to do the unthinkable… work together to save the day."

Tom & Jerry is now available in theaters and on HBO Max.

What did you think of Tom & Jerry? Let us know in the comments!