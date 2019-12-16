Top Gun: Maverick Trailer Released

Top Gun: Maverick has taken flight with a new trailer released today by Paramount Pictures. The new film sees Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, played by Tom Cruise, returning 34 years after the original Top Gun debuted in 1986. According to the film’s synopsis, “Top Gun: Maverick takes place 34 years after the events of the original film and pits legendary Captain Peter “Maverick” Mitchell as the new flight instructor of Top Gun, in which he guides Bradley, Goose’s son, who seeks to become a pilot much as his father was.” The cast also includes Miles Teller as Goose’s son, Bradley, plus Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, and Ed Harris. Val Kilmer is also expected to reprise his original Top Gun role as Lt. Tom “Iceman” Kazansky. The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski.

Connelly, who plays Maverick’s love interest in the new film, has said in the past that fans will find the sequel worth the more than 30-year wait. “I’m so excited about it! I’m making it, and I go to work and I’m like, ‘This is great,’” she said. “It was wonderful and it was reassuring because I felt like, ‘Oh yeah, this is gonna work, because, the way they’re approaching it, the way they’re talking about it, the way they’re shooting it, it made me happy and I think it’ll make fans happy. It really feels… I really believe in the direction they’re taking it… It’s been really fun. [Tom is] so passionate about what he’s doing. He’s so committed. He’s so dedicated. I have so much respect for that. It’s really been a privilege.”

Filming for Top Gun: Maverick began in 2018 and continued into 2019, wrapping June. The film was first set to debut in July 2019, but Paramount pushed the release back a year. The first trailer and poster for the film surprised debuted during 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con.

Despite its initially mixed reception, the original Top Gun became a success as buzz about its action and stunt sequence increased interest in the movie in the weeks following its debut. The film became a huge success for the studio, taking in $356 million against a production budget of $15 million.

Are you excited about the new trailer? Are you looking forward to the long-awaited Top Gun sequel? Let us know how you feel about all of this in the comments section. Top Gun: Maverick opens in theaters on June 26, 2020.